Bills fans raise $500,000 for children's hospital to honor Josh Allen's grandmother

Buffalo Bills fans were quick to start donating $17 a piece to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother this week.

By Friday afternoon, just five days after the donations started pouring in, Allen brought the grand total to $500,000.

Unreal. Count me in for $17,000 to make it $500,000 ❤️ https://t.co/8oyTGK29rY — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 14, 2020

Bills fans donate to honor Josh Allen’s grandmother

Allen took the field on Sunday and led the Bills to a huge 44-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

He did so, however, just hours after his grandmother, Patricia, had died.

Patricia died on Saturday night in California at 80, the team confirmed after the game. So Bills fans started donating $17 each — Allen’s number is 17 — to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, where Allen had recently met with patients virtually and has helped supported in the past.

The hospital even added a special Bills-themed donation button.

At a loss for words. Buffalo, I love you. https://t.co/HdhoK0zUp3 — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) November 9, 2020

By Friday afternoon, fans had raised $483,000. So Allen rounded them up with his own version of a $17 donation.

How incredible! @JoshAllenQB has rounded your total up to $500,000 #BillsMafia in honor of Patricia Allen 💙 This will have an unbelievable impact on the kids and families we serve! https://t.co/iHtiHYH9ku — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 14, 2020

“I can’t tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time,” Allen said in a statement on Monday. “The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback.”

Josh Allen donated $17,000 himself on Friday afternoon, rounding the grand total up to $500,000 for the Oishei Children's Hospital.

