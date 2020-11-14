Bills fans raise $500,000 for children's hospital to honor Josh Allen's grandmother

Ryan Young
Writer

Buffalo Bills fans were quick to start donating $17 a piece to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother this week. 

By Friday afternoon, just five days after the donations started pouring in, Allen brought the grand total to $500,000.

Allen took the field on Sunday and led the Bills to a huge 44-34 win against the Seattle Seahawks.

He did so, however, just hours after his grandmother, Patricia, had died

Patricia died on Saturday night in California at 80, the team confirmed after the game. So Bills fans started donating $17 each — Allen’s number is 17 — to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo, where Allen had recently met with patients virtually and has helped supported in the past. 

The hospital even added a special Bills-themed donation button.

By Friday afternoon, fans had raised $483,000. So Allen rounded them up with his own version of a $17 donation. 

“I can’t tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time,” Allen said in a statement on Monday. “The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback.”

Josh Allen donated $17,000 himself on Friday afternoon, rounding the grand total up to $500,000 for the Oishei Children's Hospital. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

