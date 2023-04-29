Buffalo Bills draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Buffalo Bills:

Round 1 (No. 25 overall, from Giants through Jaguars) — Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah: The AFC East champs vault Dallas for perhaps the best tight end in the field this year. An All-Pac-12 player (70 catches, 890 yards, 8 TDs) in 2022, Kincaid gives QB Josh Allen a nice option in the seams between WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. A back injury suffered at the end of the 2022 season prevented Kincaid from working out this spring, but he's been medically cleared to resume football activities. Draft tracker

Round 2 (59) — O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida: A 6-5, 330-pounder who excels at paving holes in the ground game and should add a nice shot of attitude for this front five. Draft tracker

Round 3 (91)

Round 5 (137, from Cardinals)

Round 6 (205)

Buffalo Bills' last five top draft picks:

2022 (No. 23 overall): Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

2021 (No. 30 overall): Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami (Fla.)

2020 (No. 54 overall): A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

2019 (No. 9 overall): Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

2018 (No. 7 overall): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

2023 NFL draft: Team-by-team picks

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Jets | Patriots

AFC North: Bengals | Browns | Ravens | Steelers

AFC South: Colts | Jaguars | Texans | Titans

AFC West: Broncos | Chargers | Chiefs | Raiders

NFC East: Commanders | Cowboys | Eagles | Giants

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC South: Buccaneers | Falcons | Panthers | Saints

NFC West: 49ers | Cardinals | Rams | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bills picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Buffalo