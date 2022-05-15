Buffalo attack highlights most lethal domestic threat: Racist, extremist violence

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The details emerging from America’s latest mass shooting were as stunning as they were familiar.

A lone gunman, allegedly driven by long-simmering racial animus, opened fire at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, with the apparent purpose of taking Black lives.

The 18-year-old, white suspect, dressed in body armor and armed with a rifle, killed 10 and wounded three, police say.

It is a grim scenario that has rattled federal, state and local law enforcement officials for years as racially motivated extremists have taken lives in Charleston, South Carolina; El Paso, Texas; Pittsburgh; Charlottesville, Virginia; and now Buffalo, New York.

FBI Director Christopher Wray, in testimony last year before a Senate committee, offered perhaps the most daunting assessment of an increasingly toxic threat, saying racially motivated attackers represented the most deadly and “biggest chunk” of an estimated 2,000 open domestic terror investigations.

LATEST UPDATES: 'Heinous' shooting in Buffalo investigated as hate crime, extremism after 10 killed

WHO IS THE SUSPECT? What we know about the 18-year-old accused in the mass shooting

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at the University of California, San Bernardino, called the surge in hate crimes targeting Blacks, Asians, Jews and others as "a fire season all year long."

An examination of hate crimes in major U.S. cities tracked by Levin's group and set to be published this year found a nearly 37% increase in such offenses from 2020 to 2021.

"Nearly every social science data marker is flashing an undeniable warning sign," Levin said of the volatile environment.

Though warnings have sounded for years, the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, pushed law enforcement to confront dangerous social and political divisions that have widened for the past decade.

From Oklahoma City to Jan. 6: How the US government failed to stop the rise of domestic extremism

A noose hangs from a makeshift gallows outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
A noose hangs from a makeshift gallows outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

The Biden administration, prompted by the Capitol insurrection, unveiled its National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism last year, based on the government's assessment of the threat landscape.

"The two most lethal elements of today’s domestic terrorism threat are ... racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race and antigovernmental or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists," the administration concluded last year.

The attack Saturday in Buffalo appeared to affirm the government's ugly assessment.

Authorities, who continue to examine an alleged racially charged manifesto, were quick to describe the assault as a hate crime.

On Saturday, the Erie County, New York, District Attorney's Office filed murder charges against accused shooter Payton Gendron.Officials said they will weigh additional charges in the coming days.

Describing the assault as "horrific," Attorney General Merrick Garland said federal authorities were investigating the case as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism.

Worshippers embrace after a group prayer across the street from the scene of a shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015, in Charleston, S.C. A white man opened fire during a prayer meeting inside the historic Black church, killing multiple people, including the pastor, in an assault that authorities described as a hate crime.
Worshippers embrace after a group prayer across the street from the scene of a shooting at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church on June 17, 2015, in Charleston, S.C. A white man opened fire during a prayer meeting inside the historic Black church, killing multiple people, including the pastor, in an assault that authorities described as a hate crime.

The descriptions varied only in the degree of evil.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., a Buffalo native, said the evidence gathered points to an “explicit act of racially motivated violence.” Citing briefings with law enforcement officials, Higgins said the suspect carried an assault weapon inscribed with a racial epithet.

“I was on site for the last three hours, and I listened carefully to what the FBI, police, the district attorney and the U.S. attorney had to say,” Higgins told USA TODAY. “There is no doubt this was a racially motivated attack.”

Higgins said authorities were reviewing the contents of the graphic manifesto that referenced other racially motivated attackers, including an avowed white supremacist who killed nine people in 2015 at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Federal agents worked Sunday to confirm the authenticity of the 180-page manifesto that was posted online.

“This is what all the anecdotal evidence adds up to,” Higgins said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buffalo shooting highlights threat of domestic, racist extremists

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Michelle Obama Speaks Out on Reproductive Rights Amid Nationwide Rallies

    "We don't have to stand idly by while others try to turn back the clock on progress," the former First Lady wrote on social media.

  • Turn Pushers of This ‘Anti-White’ Conspiracy Theory Into Pariahs

    Scott Olson/Getty Images)All ideas are not created equal. Even the most ardent free speech supporter should be able to make the distinction between “censorship” and marginalizing the worst ideas as beyond the pale—and to make proponents of those ideas unwelcome in polite society.The tragedy in Buffalo has once again turned attention to the rise of so-called “great replacement theory” on the right. As with previous white supremacist terrorists—from the 2019 Christchurch shooter to the 1995 Oklaho

  • Ukrainian Serviceman Proposes to Partner in Kharkiv

    A Ukrainian serviceman proposed to his partner in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 14, amid reports of Russian troop withdrawals from the area.This footage by Roman Stepanovych (@rmnua) captured the heartwarming moment, showing the soldier dressed in fatigues kneeling on one knee as he presents his partner with flowers and a ring. She accepts and the couple embrace, prompting celebratory reactions from onlookers, including motorcyclists.“I just went to get some espresso in [Kharkiv] but witnessed a very unusual proposal,” Stepanovych wrote of the experience on Twitter. “Bikers, soldiers, flowers and tears.” Credit: @rmnua via Storyful

  • Russia says it strikes Ukraine positions in battle for Donbas

    Russia said on Sunday it had pummelled Ukrainian positions in the east with missiles, targeting command centres and arsenals as its forces seek to encircle Ukrainian army units in the battle for Donbas. Nearly three months since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greece along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia. Russian forces have been driven out of the area around the city of Kharkiv in the northeast in the past two weeks, their most rapid losses since being expelled from areas around Kyiv and the north of Ukraine at the start of April.

  • Ukraine appears to drive Russians from Kharkiv; Finland, Sweden draw closer to NATO

    Officials say Russia is retreating from north of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Finland and Sweden join a NATO meeting, angering Russia.

  • Russia has lost a third of its invasion force, U.K. intelligence says

    Russia has lost a third of its invasion force, U.K. intelligence says

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Gary Bettman has priceless reaction to Canadiens winning NHL draft lottery

    The NHL commissioner didn't seem overly enthused about the Canadiens winning the right to the No. 1 pick.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Leafs' Auston Matthews, Oilers' Connor McDavid among Hart Trophy finalists

    NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are two of the finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's most valuable player award. New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is also in contention for the prize awarded "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team." Matthews, who earned this season's Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, posted career highs with 60 goals and 46 assists. He became

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Reigning Olympic champion De Grasse opens season with 4th-place finish in 200m

    Canada's Andre De Grasse found himself a step behind in his season-opening race on Friday. The Markham, Ont., native placed fourth in the 200 metres at the Diamond League opener in Doha, Qatar. It's the same event in which De Grasse earned his lone Olympic gold medal last summer in Tokyo. But a new season brought a new story, with reigning world champion Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) edging Fred Kerley (19.75) to pick up the victory on a day where times were not deemed wind-legal. The American duo

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven