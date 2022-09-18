Buescher wins Bristol; Harvick, Busch, RCR out of playoffs

  • Chris Buescher takes off his helmet after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    1/7

    NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

    Chris Buescher takes off his helmet after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    2/7

    NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

    Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chris Buescher jumps from the top of his car to the arms of his crew after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    3/7

    APTOPIX NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

    Chris Buescher jumps from the top of his car to the arms of his crew after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chris Buescher, front left, and Kevin Harvick (4) lead the pack during a restart at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    4/7

    NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

    Chris Buescher, front left, and Kevin Harvick (4) lead the pack during a restart at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Fans cheer at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    5/7

    NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

    Fans cheer at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Christopher Bell (20) leads Kyle Busch (18) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    6/7

    NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

    Christopher Bell (20) leads Kyle Busch (18) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    7/7

    NASCAR Bristol Auto Racing

    Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Buescher takes off his helmet after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Buescher jumps from the top of his car to the arms of his crew after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Buescher, front left, and Kevin Harvick (4) lead the pack during a restart at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Fans cheer at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Christopher Bell (20) leads Kyle Busch (18) during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Chris Buescher celebrates in victory lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
·4 min read

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Buescher closed out a bizarre first round of NASCAR's playoffs in which none of the title contenders won a race by becoming the 19th winner this season with his victory Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The second win of Buescher's career marked the first time in this format of NASCAR's postseason that a playoff driver failed to win a race during a round. Erik Jones won the opener and Bubba Wallace won last week.

Buescher won for RFK Racing, the longtime Jack Roush-owned team that took on Brad Keselowski in the ownership group this season, to give the organization its first win in a points-paying Cup race in over five years. Buescher and Keselowski both won a pair of exhibition races for RFK at Daytona in February.

“This is so special, this team does such a good job,” said Buescher, who won with a late call for two tires on the final pit stop. “It's special to get RFK into victory lane for the first time.”

Keselowski, who left a long successful career at Team Penske to become an owner and driver at rebranded RFK, won the first stage for his first stage victory of the season. He congratulated Buescher both on-track and in victory lane.

It was the first points-paying win for RFK since Daytona in 2017, and the first non-superspeedway win on an oval since Carl Edwards won at Bristol in 2014.

The showdown on the Bristol short track was the first elimination race of NASCAR's playoffs and it was a nail-biter to the very end as at least a dozen of the 16 title contenders had some sort of problem. There was a rash of flat tires for Ford drivers, mechanical problems for Toyota, an engine failure for Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing's two drivers were both involved in a crash.

The 16-driver field was cut by four, and eliminated from the playoffs were Kevin Harvick, Busch and RCR teammates Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Harvick, Busch and Dillon were all below the cutline headed into the race, but Harvick had a shot at the win until a wheel fell off his Ford during the final pit stop. He'd inherited a near-clear path to the victory — and an automatic berth into the next round — when Keselowski got a flat tire and hit the wall while leading.

Austin Cindric barely advanced because he was one of the early Ford drivers to run into trouble with a flat tire. There was a rash of tire problems for Ford drivers, and it would have eliminated many of them if so many playoff drivers didn't have problems.

Among those who had no problems were Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron, who finished second and third in Chevrolets.

Christopher Bell finished fourth in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and was followed by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing. Non-playoff drivers AJ Allmendinger and Cole Custer finished seventh and eighth.

The 19 winners in a season has been done a record four other times in NASCAR history.

BIZARRE END FOR BUSCH

Kyle Busch won't race for a third championship in his final season with Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch closed a wild week in which he announced he was leaving JGR to drive for Richard Childress Racing, then went to Bristol desperately trying to stay in title contention.

But his engine seemed to fail just past the halfway mark and Busch bounced off the wall, then drove his Toyota to the garage and walked back to his truck. He never removed his helmet.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m flabbergasted,” Busch said. “I just feel so bad for my guys. They don’t deserve to be in this spot, we’re too good of a group to be this low down on the bottom and fighting for our lives just to make it through. But two engine failures in three weeks, that will do it to you.

“This is not our normal.”

It seemed certain Busch had been eliminated from the playoffs until the next restart and Daniel Suarez triggered a crash that also caused damage to contenders Dillon and Reddick. Like Busch, Dillon went to Bristol below the cutline and in danger of elimination.

The crash gave new hope to Busch, but he said he wasn’t sticking around to find out if he advanced. He said once released of his NASCAR obligations, he was headed back to North Carolina: “I’ve got kids at home,” Busch said.

Busch wound up 34th and was eliminated.

UP NEXT

The opening race of the second round of the playoffs is Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway. Blaney won the All-Star race there in May, and Larson won the playoff race there last season when Texas opened the third round and Larson's victory earned him an automatic berth in the championship finale.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes in his debut for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the

  • NHL stars weigh in on scandal-filled summer for Hockey Canada

    Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were each asked for their feelings about the ongoing Hockey Canada saga.

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler