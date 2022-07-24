Buenos Aires government sued over ban on gender-neutral language in schools

Luke Taylor
·2 min read
Buenos Aires
Buenos Aires

The Buenos Aires government is being sued over its attempt to ban gender-neutral words in schools, in a sign that the culture war over inclusive language could be spreading to South America.

Argentinian city officials last month became among the first in the world to bar teachers from addressing students as “chic@s”, “chiqxs” or “chiques” - non-gendered words that were becoming increasingly common in place of the masculine “chicos” that is used for mixed-gender groups.

But social advocacy and political groups have since taken the local government to court over the issue, arguing the ban violates basic human rights such as freedom of expression and the right to determine one’s gender and excludes people who do not identify as male or female.

“The city government could not explain how the prohibition of the use of non-exclusive language in schools would not violate city and national laws,” says María Rachid, founder of the Argentinian LGBT Federation, one of the civil rights groups involved, after the first judicial hearing last week.

“We are completely convinced that we are going to win the case.”

Children are getting confused

Local authorities say the terms are confusing for children and have argued they could be linked to a recent drop in exam results.

Other examples include “amigues” instead of “amigos” (friends), “todes” or “todxs” instead of  “todos” (all) and “bienvenid@s” instead of “bienvenidos” (welcome).

A transgender teacher in Buenos Aires’ Palmero neighbourhood has pledged to continue using the non-gendered terms as a form of protest, despite the city government threatening disciplinary action.

Argentina’s national education minister weighed in last month, saying the ruling was sexist, unjust and comparable to the banning of left-handed writing under Franco’s military dictatorship in Spain.

The debate around gender-neutral Spanish has largely come from the US, where it has become yet another political dividing line between liberals and conservatives.

Tricky issue in the US

In July, republican congresswoman and conservative firebrand María Elvira Salazar presented a bill that would prevent the US government from using the terms "Latinx" or "Latin-x" - alternatives to Latino/s - in public-facing government documents.

Critics accuse “Latinx” advocates of linguistic imperialism by imposing the academic language of the white and privileged in the USA on people of colour in Latin America.

Argentina typically leads the region on social rights and is considered one of its most progressive nations, but some 70 per cent of Argentinians said in June they opposed the use of more inclusive forms of Spanish.

