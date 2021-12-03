Buen trabajo: Missouri AG Schmitt has succeeded in putting migrants in more danger

Cruelty, it seems, is the point for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, whose hands are all over the increased risks facing migrants. You see, the attorney general is a candidate for the U.S. Senate.

It’s his quest for headlines that has led to lawsuits such as the one he filed in conjunction with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to revive a dangerous migrant policy implemented by former President Donald Trump and canceled by the Biden administration.

A judge in Texas agreed, so this particular humanitarian fiasco will be in effect again, as soon as Monday.

“Remain in Mexico” forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while applying for protection here.

More than 1,500 cases of kidnapping, rape, torture and other abuses against migrants returned to Mexico have been reported as a direct result of this policy, according to the advocacy group Human Rights First.

Many are targeted by organized gangs. Remember the tent camp along the Rio Grande in Matamoros where asylum seekers were traumatized by floods, freezing weather and extortion?

Schmitt, of course, sees the court decision as something to celebrate: “After we sued the Biden Admin & obtained a court order requiring the reimplementation of President Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy — taking it all the way to #SCOTUS — the successful program’s now being reinstated,” a message posted to Schmitt’s official Twitter profile read. “It’s a huge win for border security! #BidenBorderCrisis.”

One man’s “successful program” and “huge win” is another’s funeral, literally.

The Biden administration is trying to mitigate the damage by expanding the definition of vulnerable migrants.

But the decision to revive the program puts thousands of lives in danger. That’s a “huge win” for Schmitt because he believes that his cruelty will be rewarded by voters in next year’s election.