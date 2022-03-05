Bueckers, No. 7 UConn women rout Hoyas in Big East quarters

  • Connecticut's Dorka Juhász, right, grabs a rebound over Georgetown's Graceann Bennett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Connecticut's Dorka Juhász, right, grabs a rebound over Georgetown's Graceann Bennett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, right, shoots over Georgetown's Ariel Jenkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Connecticut's Paige Bueckers, right, shoots over Georgetown's Ariel Jenkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Connecticut's Christyn Williams, left, looks to shoot as Georgetown's Kaylin West, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Connecticut's Christyn Williams, left, looks to shoot as Georgetown's Kaylin West, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, top and Georgetown's Kaylin West, bottom reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Connecticut's Azzi Fudd, top and Georgetown's Kaylin West, bottom reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
  • Connecticut's Christyn Williams shoots ahead of Georgetown's Kaylin West (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    Connecticut's Christyn Williams shoots ahead of Georgetown's Kaylin West (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
PAT EATON-ROBB
·2 min read
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers came off the bench and scored 16 points in her third game back from knee surgery and No. 7 UConn routed Georgetown 84-38 Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.

Bueckers, who suffered a tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee on Dec. 5, played 18 minutes. She shot 6 of 9 overall, and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Christyn Williams added 15 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 and Azzi Fudd scored 11 for the Huskies (23-5).

Mary Clougherty had 10 points for Georgetown, which had won three in a row and finished at 10-19.

The Huskies took control early, scoring the last 19 points of the first quarter to take a 22-6 lead. Williams had 13 points in the period.

Nika Muhl, chosen Thursday as the Big East’s defensive player of the year, capped that run at 23-0 with a steal and layup that put the Huskies up 26-6.

Bueckers' first basket of the game, a 3-pointer from the left wing, made it 40-9. UConn went into halftime leading 43-9.

Hoyas guard Kelsey Ransom, who was averaging 12 points per game, was on crutches and on the bench Saturday after twisting a right ankle during the Georgetown’s opening-round win over Providence.

BIG PICTURE

Georgetown: The Hoyas, who used a 33-2 run to help beat Providence 68-55 in the opening round on Friday, lost their only regular-season meeting with UConn, 90-49, on Feb. 20 in Hartford. Georgetown fell to 6-49 all-time against the UConn. They have lost their last 32 meetings with UConn and have not beaten the Huskies since 1993.

UConn: UConn improved to 92-13 all-time in conference tournaments an have won 25 straight tournament games, dating to their undefeated seven-year run in the American Athletic Conference. The Huskies have not lost a conference tournament game since falling to Notre Dame in the 2013 Big East Tournament finals.

UP NEXT

UConn will play the winner of Saturday's second quarterfinal between Marquette and DePaul.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

