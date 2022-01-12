Budweiser is giving beer lovers a ‘golden’ opportunity to win $1 million. What to know

Budweiser is giving fans a “golden” opportunity to win $1 million in its new “Live Like a King” sweepstakes.

The St. Louis-based brewer is slipping gold cans into specially marked packages of beer, and those who find one have a chance at winning the million-dollar prize, according to Budweiser’s website.

But that isn’t the only way to win. Beer lovers who aren’t lucky enough to snag a golden can can print one online and wrap it around an existing can or glass, the official contest rules state.

The nationwide contest kicked off Jan. 10 and will run through Feb. 20. No purchase is necessary, and you must be 21 or older to participate.

To enter the sweepstakes, fans must post a photo with their golden can or “can wrap” on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. @budweiserusa must be tagged and include the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes, according to Budweiser’s website. Each post counts as an entry.

The rules are sightly different for residents of Alabama and California. Residents can share a photo of themselves with a Budweiser logo on social media, tag @budweiserusa and include the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes, according to the contest rules.

You must also “follow” Budweiser on the social media platform you used to enter the sweepstakes.

A winner will be chosen at random on Feb. 21, according to the beermaker’s website. Odds of winning depends on the amount of sweepstakes entries.

For more information on the contest, visit Budweiser.com/livelikeaking/.