Budget offers a glimmer of hope for challenges facing the nursing profession and Ontarians

·5 min read

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The modest investments in nursing announced in Thursday's budget are welcome, yet much more is needed to overcome the immense crisis and shortage facing Ontario's nursing profession and the devastating impact on the public – in all sectors across the province.

RNAO has repeatedly raised the alarm that more and more nurses are leaving the profession mid career, as well as retiring early. "We need to do everything we can to retain our colleagues in the profession," urges RNAO CEO Dr. Doris Grinspun. Thursday's budget offers hope related to retention, mentorship and improvements in nursing programs, but these types of investments need a more substantial and sustained boost.

"The silver lining is the 35 per cent increase in nursing applications for baccalaureate nursing programs," says Grinspun. "The association will continue to insist on greater investments for seats in BScN and NP programs – more seats and at a faster pace. Another silver lining is the 26,000 internationally educated nurses living in Ontario, all of whom are eager to begin practising." Immediate action on both fronts is imperative for the health of Ontarians.

At a time when Ontario's nursing profession is feeling the weight of a prolonged and intense pandemic, RNAO is disappointed Bill 124 remains in force. The wage restraint legislation that limits pay increases for nurses to one per cent is a major barrier to retaining nurses in Ontario.

The government has committed $6.4 billion for the long-term sector (LTC) since 2019, including 30,000 new long-term care beds. The sector shouldered a disproportionate share of tragedy as a result of COVID-19. "Given the 4,335 residents and 13 staff who died from the virus and the long-standing staffing challenges, the 27,000 new positions the government promises fall short of RNAO's staffing model of one nurse practitioner (NP) for every 120 residents, 20 per cent RNs, 25 per cent RPNs, and no more than 55 per cent PSWs. This model was adopted in the report of Ontario's COVID-19 Long-Term Care inquiry led by Justice Frank Marrocco. This staffing formula – alongside evidence-based tools – is central to ensure safe, quality care for each resident," says Grinspun.

RNAO welcomes $40 billion in capital funding over 10 years for the hospital sector and $3.3 billion for 3,000 acute and post-acute beds and hundreds of new critical care beds. Given the Ontario Hospital Association's budget request for 10,000 RNs and 3,500 RPNs over the next five years, this funding may support staffing for the new additional beds, yet leaves existing workload challenges unaddressed.

The association was pleased to see investments in home care, a sector that has been ignored for years. The $1 billion in new funding over three years announced in the budget is an essential building block to provide more nursing and personal care for Ontarians who want to remain at home or recover at home after surgery. "This is both cost effective and it gives seniors the help they need to age in place. It also helps to build a more robust community sector as outlined in the association's Enhancing Community Care for Ontarians report, first released in 2012 and updated in 2014 and 2020," says RNAO President Morgan Hoffarth.

While nurses welcome the promise to increase the minimum wage to $15.50 per hour in October, indexed to inflation in the future, Hoffarth says "workers need a living wage of at least $17 an hour because income is a determinant of health." RNAO was also dismayed that the government failed to address the urgent needs of people who live on social assistance, who will face another year living in utter poverty.

The budget failed to mention those struggling with substance use and the increasing challenges they experience accessing life-saving health services. On average, eight Ontarians die per day as a result of opioid overdose. RNAO had hoped the budget would include measures to support this vulnerable population. Only 17 of the promised 21 consumption and treatment sites have received funding. "Nurses want to see a commitment for the remaining sites and for those communities where people have identified a need. The government also needs to amend its drug formulary to fund and expand safer drug supply programs. People who struggle with addiction deserve dignified care and support," says Hoffarth.

As we confront the climate emergency, RNAO says nurses remain gravely concerned that the government's policies and funding for highways and urban sprawl will worsen the climate crisis and the health of Ontarians.

"The government's decision to secure future supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) by manufacturing them in Ontario is applauded by RNAO. "The reality is the pandemic is far from over and Ontarians need assurances that PPE will always be plentiful so they and health workers can protect themselves," adds Hoffarth.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system, and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c9067.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s the latest on ‘Witcher 3’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

    Here’s what we know about the upcoming games from CD Projekt Red, ‘Cyberpunk 2077' and ‘The Witcher 3’.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Oilers' star Connor McDavid's drive to be NHL's best player starts off the ice

    EDMONTON — Christian Dedonato doesn't see Connor McDavid much in the off-season, at least not until at least mid-afternoon. McDavid is too busy working out in the gym or staying sharp on the ice. When the longtime friends get together to skate, surf, kick a soccer ball around or throw a baseball, Dedonato still sees an intensity in McDavid, now seven years into a standout if frustrating NHL career. “I see him do these skill drills and he won’t stop until he gets it perfect,” Dedonato said. “Even

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • 'We're going to make history': Fans descend on Jurassic Park as Raptors try to stay alive in Game 6

    The Philadelphia 76ers lead 62-61 at the half against the Toronto Raptors. Jurassic Park is buzzing as the Raptors face a do-or-die Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers on home court Thursday — one that could be a stepping stone to a historic series finale if Toronto can scratch out a win. Fans turned out early to score a spot ahead of a crucial night in the Raptors' playoff run. "I'm real excited, the momentum is in our favour today," said Keethen Jayarajan. Jayarajan and his friends Massiah A

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi