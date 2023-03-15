Budget 2023 latest LIVE: Jeremy Hunt expected to announce help for childcare and energy price cap extension

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to pledge a major expansion of childcare support and an extension of the energy price cap for three months in the Spring Budget on Wednesday.

Mr Hunt is expected to include announcements on benefits reform and pensions allowances in his “Budget for growth”, to be delivered to MPs in the Commons about 12.30pm.

According to reports, one key element of the package is believed to be a multi-billion pound expansion of free childcare for one and two-year-olds, building significantly on the current provision.

The Chancellor is also set to announce the axing of the system used to assess eligibility for sickness benefits, paying parents on universal credit childcare support upfront and increasing the amount they can claim by several hundred pounds.

He is expected to say: “Today, we deliver the next part of our plan: a Budget for growth. Not just growth from emerging out of a downturn.

“But long term, sustainable, healthy growth that pays for our NHS and schools, finds good jobs for young people, provides a safety net for older people... all whilst making our country one of the most prosperous in the world."

Labour has said that Mr Hunt’s Budget speech is an opportunity for the Government to show some “real ambition" after years of “managed decline".

Energy price cap to be extended in Budget

07:07 , Josh Salisbury

The Treasury has just confirmed in the last few minutes that the energy price guarantee will be extended for a further three months from April to June at its current level.

This is the average annual cap in bills at £2,500.