Budget 2022: Liberals pledge $500M in military aid to Ukraine, plus humanitarian help

OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government is promising $500 million in additional military aid to Ukraine as well as more humanitarian and financial support to Kyiv in response to Russia’s invasion.

The commitments are contained in today’s federal budget and follow previous promises from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other ministers that Canada is looking at sending more weapons and other assistance to Ukraine.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says while Canada and its allies have sanctioned Russia over its invasion, recent allegations of Russian war crimes show the Ukrainians need more help.

The budget doesn’t say how the newly promised military aid will be delivered.

Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand have said Canada is looking at buying weapons on the open market for Ukraine, while a group of Ukrainian legislators last week asked the government to provide money so Kyiv can buy arms itself.

The budget says Canada is also offering an additional $1 billion in loans to Ukraine through a special account managed by the International Monetary Fund, which is in addition to $620 million in loans already offered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press