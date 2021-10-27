Budget 2021 news LIVE: Watch as Rishi Sunak presents budget for a ‘post-Covid era’

(Jeremy Selwyn)

Rishi Sunak has hailed his Budget as ushering in a “new economy” after the Covid pandemic as he confirms billions of pounds of funding for the NHS and wage rises for millions of workers.

The Chancellor said the Budget was focused on the "post-Covid" era.

He told MPs: "Today's Budget does not draw a line under Covid, we have challenging months ahead.

"And let me encourage everyone eligible to get their booster jabs right away. But today's Budget does begin the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid.

"The Prime Minister's economy of higher wages, higher skills, and rising productivity. Of strong public services, vibrant communities and safer streets. An economy fit for a new age of optimism.

"Where the only limit to our potential is the effort we are prepared to put in and the sacrifices we are prepared to make."

Follow the latest updates below

Read More

Sunak insists ‘our plan is working’ as he promises help with cost of living

Budget 2021: UK economy to boom this year and next, says OBR

Rishi’s ‘age of optimism’ Budget is built on shifting sands

Key Points

Sunak on devolved administrations

13:10 , Sarah Harvey

Devolved administrations will be given the "largest block grants" since 1998, according to the Chancellor.

Rishi Sunak said, through the Barnett formula, the UK Government's decisions would increase Scottish Government funding "in each year by an average of £4.6 billion, Welsh Government funding by £2.5 billion, and £1.6 billion for the Northern Ireland Executive".

The Chancellor told MPs: "This delivers, in real terms, the largest block grants for the devolved administrations since the devolution settlements of 1998."

Sunak on transport funding

13:09 , Sarah Harvey

Story continues

The Chancellor said £2.6 billion is committed via a "long-term pipeline" for more than 50 local road upgrades while more than £5 billion is being committed to local roads maintenance.

He told MPs: "Enough to fill one million more potholes a year."

Mr Sunak said funding for buses, cycling and walking totals more than £5 billion adding: "The Prime Minister promised an infrastructure revolution - this Budget delivers an infrastructure revolution."

Pictured: Rishi Sunak delivers his Budget in the House of Commons

13:00 , Sarah Harvey

(PA Wire)

Sunak on Culture

13:00 , Sarah Harvey

Tax relief for museums and galleries will be extended for two years to March 2024. Tax relief for theatres, orchestras, museums and galleries will be doubled until April 2023 before returning to the normal rate in April 2024.

Sunak on Crime

12:59 , Sarah Harvey

The Government aims to recruit 20,000 new police officers. There will also be an extra £2.2billion for the courts, prisons and probation services.

This includes £0.5billion to reduce courts backlogs and funding for programmes to tackle “neighbourhood crime, reoffending, County Lines, violence against women and girls, victims’ services, and improved responses to rape cases”.

Read more: UK economy to return to pre-pandemic size by end of the year, says Rishi Sunak

12:58 , Sarah Harvey

Budget 2021: UK economy to boom this year and next, says OBR

Homelessness funding

12:56 , Sarah Harvey

There will be a £640million a year investment to tackle rough sleeping and homelessness, the Chancellor says. This is an “85 per cent increase in funding compared to 2019”.

Unsafe cladding

12:55 , Sarah Harvey

The Chancellor has confirmed £5 billion to remove unsafe cladding from the highest risk buildings. That will be partly funded by the Residential Property Developers Tax, which Sunak said will be levied on developers with profits over £25 million at a rate of 4 per cent.

In February the tax was first mentioned as part of the government’s wider plan to bring an end to unsafe cladding. Numerous flat owners are facing huge bills for fire-safety improvements after the tragic Grenfell blaze in 2017. You can read our piece from February here

Mary-Anne Bowring, group managing director at property management consultancy Ringley Group, said: “A blanket tax on developers is fairer than leaving leaseholders to shoulder the burden but it is still a blunt instrument to use to fix the cladding crisis.”

Health investment

12:54 , Sarah Harvey

Rishi Sunak promises the “largest health capital budget” since 2010.

There will be “record investment in health R&D, including better new-born screening as campaigned for by the Member for Cities of London and Westminster, “ he says.

“40 new hospitals. 70 hospital upgrades. More operating theatres to tackle the backlog. And 100 community diagnostic centres.”

Sunak on Conservatives: Party of public services

12:52 , Laura Sharman

The Chancellor announced a real terms rise in overall spending for "every single department" with public sector net investment at the highest sustained level for nearly half a century.

"If anybody still doubts it, today's budget confirms the Conservatives are the real party of public services," he told MPs.

New fiscal rules

12:52 , Sarah Harvey

The Chancellor says he’s setting out new fiscal rules.

“Borrowing as a percentage of GDP is forecast to fall in every single year. From 7.9 per cent this year to 3.3 per cent next year,” he says.

“We will meet our fiscal rules with a margin to protect ourselves against economic risks. That is the responsible decision at a time of increasing global economic uncertainty when our public finances are twice as sensitive to changes in interest rates as they were before the pandemic.”

Sunak on Growth

12:45 , Sarah Harvey

The Chancellor says the economy to set to return to its pre-Covid level at the turn of the year. This earlier than was forecast - March.

"Growth this year is revised up from 4% to 6.5%. The OBR then expect the economy to grow by 6% in 2022, and 2.1%, 1.3% and 1.6% over the next three years.

"In July last year, at the height of the pandemic, unemployment was expected to peak at 12%. Today, the OBR expect unemployment to peak at 5.2%.

"That means over 2 million fewer people out of work than previously feared."

Our business desk has the full details on this here.

Inflation

12:43 , Sarah Harvey

The Chancellor warns inflation is “likely to rise further”, saying the Office for Budget for Responsibility expects inflation to average 4 per cent next year.

Rishi backs the Bank of England to keep inflation under control. “They have a strong record in doing so,” he says.

Douglas Grant, director of commercial finance firm Conister, says: “If the Office for Budget Responsibility’s inflation forecast of 4 per cent over the next year materialises, this will lead to both raw material and labour cost rises which will have to be passed on to the consumer. Otherwise, this will have a negative impact on firms’ working capital, something which is already scarce due to disrupted supply chains and the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Rishi Sunak is here for the Budget

12:42 , Sarah Harvey

He says on the economy the Budget “delivers a stronger economy for the British people: Stronger growth, with the UK recovering faster than our major competitors.” He says the Budget will deliver an “economy fit for a new age of optimism.”

As Rishi starts speaking, odds on length of his speech from Ladbrokes. It’s 5-6 for under 52 minutes, and 5-6 for over that. Last year’s speech took 50 minutes.

Prime Minister invited to enjoy “carbon neutral cheese toastie” during PMQs

12:37 , Laura Sharman

Boris Johnson was invited to sample the world’s first carbon neutral cheddar cheese sandwich to mark National Cheese Toastie Day in Parliament.

Speaking at the Commons, David Warburton invited the Prime Minister to commit to trying the toastie produced within his constituency of Somerton and Frome.

“Glorious Somerset is the home of cheddar cheese,” Mr Warburton said.

“With the news that Wyke Farms in my constituency is now producing what I think is the world’s first entirely carbon neutral cheddar cheese, did my Right Honourable Friend know that eating cheddar from Somerset can reduce your cheese consumption of carbon footprint by 55 per cent?

“Will my Right Honourable Friend support our vital dairy industry by committing to enjoying a carbon neutral cheese toastie today?”

David Warburton hails “National Cheese Toastie Day” during PMQs

12:26 , Laura Sharman

David Warburton used his time at Prime Minister’s Questions to remind MPs that today is National Cheese Toastie Day.

“As the whole House will know, today is National Cheese Toastie Day. It’s a fact,” the Somerton MP said.

“A massive 4.3 billion toasties were consumed last year, they are the nation’s favourite snack.

Johnson continues...

12:21 , Laura Sharman

“It is of course correct that Cop 26 is both unbelievably important for our planet but also very difficult and it’s in the balance.”

Johnson: COP26 is “unbelievably important for our planet”

12:20 , Laura Sharman

Cop26 is “both unbelievably important for our planet but also very difficult and it’s in the balance”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Standing in for Sir Keir Starmer after he tested positive for Covid-19, shadow business secretary Ed Miliband joked: “Just like the old days... I just want to reassure both sides of the House it’s one time only that I’m back.

“We all need the vital Cop26 summit in Glasgow to deliver next week because failing to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees will have devastating consequences for our planet and that is shared across this House.

“Does the Prime Minister agree that to keep that goal of 1.5 degrees alive we need to roughly halve global emissions in this decisive decade?”

PM confirms UK is not cutting £11.6bn climate change fund

12:19 , Laura Sharman

Boris Johnson said the UK will not cut spending in its £11.6bn commitment to helping developing countries to tackle climate change.

“We haven’t cut that. We have not cut that. We are keeping that investment.

“We remain absolutely committed to the “11.6bn that were invested to tackle climate change around the world. That is absolutely rock solid.”

The Prime Minister added that the UK is “working flat out” to ensure it reaches the £100bn target from the whole of the world.

“We have a way to go, whether we will get there or not. I cannot say. It is in the balance but the challenge is there,” he added.

Ed Miliband urges PM not to “shift goal post” in climate emergency

12:13 , Laura Sharman

Ed Miliband urged the prime minister not to “shift the goal post” when it comes to emissions reductions targets.

“It is easy to make promises for 30 years time. It is much more difficult to act now,” he told MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions today.

“Please do not shift the goal post when it comes to Glasgow. It is about the emergency we face this decade. Please keep the focus on 2030, not 2050 and beyond.”

Ed Miliband to stand in for Keir Starmer self isolating with Covid

12:10 , Laura Sharman

Shadow business secretary Ed Miliband is standing in for Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions after the Labour leader tested positive for Covid-19.

Sir Keir will also miss the Budget speech later this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the House of Commons ordered for everyone except MPs to wear face coverings while on the parliamentary estate due to rising infections.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab were among those Conservative MPs wearing masks in the Commons chamber, although Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was not.

Mask-wearing on the Tory benches was mixed during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Ed Miliband speaks during Prime Minister's Questions (PA)

Sir Keir Starmer to miss Budget speech after testing positive for Covid

12:06 , Laura Sharman

Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not be doing PrimeMinister’s Questions or responding to the Budget, Labour has said.

Boris Johnson has arrived in Parliament for PMQs

12:04 , Laura Sharman

Boris Johnson has arrived in Parliament for PMQs.

Boris Johnson (PA)

Post-Brexit freedoms will deliver tax reforms

12:00 , Laura Sharman

Rishi Sunak has pledged to use post-Brexit freedoms to deviate from EU rules to “deliver substantive reform of our tax system”.

He stated that the Budget prepares for a new economy post-Covid and that it is a Budget that “will take the opportunities leaving the EU has afforded us to deliver substantive reform of our tax system.”

A Downing Street spokesperson added: “The Chancellor described how the levelling up agenda would be the golden thread that runs through this Spending Review and Budget, delivering on our promises to spread opportunity across our country.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak leaves No 11 today for his Budget speech (Jeremy Selwyn)

Chancellor reveals the “three building blocks” of the Budget

11:56 , Laura Sharman

Rishi Sunak told Cabinet ministers the three building blocks of the Budget are strong public services, infrastructure innovation and skills, and support for working families.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Chancellor outlined his plans for the Budget and Spending Review that will deliver a stronger economy for the British people, promoting high skills, high productivity and higher wages.”

Mr Sunak emphasised that there would be strong investment in all three including £6 billion to help clear NHS backlogs and £3 billion investment in skills.

Pictured: Rishi leaves Downing St

11:22 , Daniel Keane

Rishi Sunak has been pictured leaving 11 Downing Street before delivering his Budget to the House of Commons.

The Chancellor will use his Budget to set out plans for a post-coronavirus economy, boosted by better-than-expected forecasts but against a backdrop of a rising cost of living.

Rishi Sunak pictured with the famous ministerial red box (PA)

Chief Secretary says agoraphobia means he will not feature in pre-Budget photo

11:09 , Daniel Keane

The Chief Secretary to the Treasury has announced he will not feature in the traditional pre-Budget photograph with the Chancellor as he is agoraphobic.

Simon Clarke tweeted that his condition “prevents me being comfortable in some open spaces” and so as a result would not take part in the shots outside No 11 Downing Street.

The Treasury ministerial team is ritually photographed together outside the famous black door while the Chancellor holds up their Budget red box before the Commons fiscal speech.

Really looking forward to explaining the Budget and SR alongside the Chancellor. I won’t be outside for the photos in Downing Street as I live with agoraphobia - which prevents me being comfortable in some open spaces - but will be busy in Parliament and out in the country 1/ pic.twitter.com/k7ifCgI7QO — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) October 27, 2021

Forecasting group says OBR will hike GDP prediction

10:54 , Daniel Keane

The EY Item Club, an economic forecasting group, believes the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will hike its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2021 to growth of 7 per cent from the 4 per cent forecast at the last fiscal statement in March.

It also predicts the OBR will slash its estimate for how much the pandemic has scarred the economy to as low as 1 per cent.

This could boost the Government’s fiscal position by £25 billion a year by 2025.

The Times said the GDP growth figures, matched with “favourable” employment figures, could give the Chancellor another £20 billion to £30 billion extra to spend.

Hopes for Universal Credit and public sector pay

10:33 , Laura Sharman

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said he hopes Rishi Sunak will reverse universal credit cuts and guarantee public sector workers “a real pay rise” above inflation rate in his Budget speech today.

Skepticism over Chancellor’s message of optimism

10:31 , Laura Sharman

John McDonnell has expressed skepticism over the Chancellor’s message of optimism ahead of his Budget speech today.

The former Labour Shadow Chancellor raised doubts over Rishi Sunak’s ability to bring optimism while “disappointing so many.”

“People out there are suffering. The chancellor has put out this slogan today about optimism,” he told Sky News.

“I don’t think people who have just had their Universal Credit cut are going to feel particularly optimistic with inflation rising and energy prices rising.”

He continued: “Even the announcement of lifting the pay freeze was spoilt when they said we are lifting the pay freeze but you are not guaranteed that...

“This idea that suddenly you can bring about optimism when you are disappointing so many people, I think is going to come back and the Chancellor is going to have to think again.”

Calls for immediate action following end of £20 Universal Credit boost

10:09 , Laura Sharman

Labour continued calls for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to set out an immediate plan to support families through the winter when he delivers his Budget.

Shadow Treasury chief secretary Bridget Phillipson said many low-income families have been hit hard by the ending of the temporary £20-a-week increase in Universal Credit.

“It is the biggest cut to social security we have seen since the welfare state was created,” she told Sky News.

“For many families it is all they have ever known. A lot of families started receiving Universal Credit because of the pandemic. It is a massive hit to families’ incomes.

“We want to see immediate action to deal with the cost-of-living crisis facing families as we are entering a pretty tough winter for lots of people, but also businesses too.

“We have had a lot of smoke and mirrors going into this Budget, and it’s all very good and well the government promising things, but if that doesn’t lead to people feeling that extra support in their pocket, that will be the real test for the government.”

The Budget on NHS backlog

10:05 , Laura Sharman

The NHS backlog will take longer to clear without extra funding for social care in this week’s Budget, bodies representing councils and healthcare groups have warned.

It comes after the Health Secretary said he could not be sure if fresh billions would clear the backlog in three years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Budget on Wednesday to commit a further £5.9 billion in capital funding to help sort the crisis created by the pandemic.

It comes on top of £12 billion announced last month, but Sajid Javid said it is “impossible to know” how well the issue will be tackled in the coming years.

Dominic Raab and Priti Patel arrive for Cabinet meeting

09:48 , Laura Sharman

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel have arrived in Downing Street.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Raab was pictured wearing his blazer slung over his shoulder as he made his way to the weekly Cabinet meeting ahead of Rishi Sunak’s Budget delivery.

Home Secretary Priti Patel (Getty Images)

Ms Patel appeared to be in high spirits carrying a smile and a folder under her arm.

Cabinet arrives ahead of Budget presentation

09:39 , Laura Sharman

Cabinet members were seen arriving in Downing Street for their weekly meeting before the Budget is delivered on Wednesday.

Later this morning, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will head to the House of Commons to present his Autumn Budget and spending review.

Chief Whip Mark Spencer, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and Attorney General Suella Braverman were pictured en route to the meeting.

Chief Whip Mark Spencer, Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and Attorney General Suella Braverman (left to right) (PA)

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss were also seen arriving.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace arrives ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street (Getty Images)

Keir Starmer: The Budget must help working people

09:29 , Laura Sharman

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the Budget must take the pressure off working people.

“With costs growing and inflation rising, Labour would cut VAT on domestic energy bills immediately for six months,” he tweeted.

“Unlike the Tories, we wouldn’t hike taxes on working people and we’d ensure online giants pay their fair share.”

Sir Keir Starmer (PA)

“New age of optimism” anticipated for today’s Budget

08:30 , Laura Sharman

Rishi Sunak will hail a “new age of optimism” in his Budget amid predictions he will have more money than expected to spend due to a fast bounce-back from Covid.

Rishi Sunak wears £95 designer flipflops with socks to pre-Budget meeting

08:09 , Laura Sharman

The Chancellor was pictured wearing a pair of £95 Italian sliders ahead of today’s Budget.

Rishi Sunak wore the Palm Angels shoes over a pair of white socks as he went over last minute details with an advisor.

Another photo showed his customary “pre-game Twix and can of Sprite” on his desk by the Budget red box.

Rishi Sunak's pre-Budget pictures have dropped, including one of him wearing £95 sliders with socks pic.twitter.com/jatoWrXes0 — Eleanor Langford (@eleanormia) October 26, 2021

Budget must help those on low incomes through the winter, says Jenrick

08:01 , Laura Sharman

The chancellor must help those on low incomes through the winter in today’s Budget, urged Robert Jenrick.

“He is also going to have to think carefully about those people on the most modest incomes and how he can help them through a difficult period where we are seeing inflation rising, higher energy prices and so on,” he added.

MP says we will all be better off from the new Budget

07:58 , Laura Sharman

The former treasury minister said we are all going to be better off from The Budget, with experts predicting that the economy has substantially grown.

Robert Jenrick told Sky News: “Therefore we are borrowing much less as a country and that gives some more room for the chancellor to invest in the future of public services which we all depend on like the NHS.”

Robert Jenrick (PA)

Rishi may have more to spend as country rebounds better than expected

07:51 , Laura Sharman

Rishi Sunak is thought to have more to spend in the Autumn 2021 Budget as the country has rebounded better than expected from the pandemic.

What does business want from Rishi’s Autumn Budget 2021?

07:47 , Laura Sharman

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver the government’s latest budget at 12.30pm in Parliament today.

More support loans, business rate reforms and more funding for skills training are among the wish list.

Reversing the rise in corporation tax plus VAT and other tax cuts is also desirable.