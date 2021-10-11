Buddy Valastro and Wife Lisa Look Stunning in Black Tie for Family Wedding

Buddy Valastro and his wife attending family wedding

Buddy Valastro/Instagram

They clean up nicely!

Buddy Valastro and his wife, Lisa, celebrated a family wedding on Saturday and got decked out for the occasion. The wedding, held in Jersey City, N.J., was for Buddy's nephew, Rob Faugno, and his wife, Claire McSherry.

The Cake Boss star posted a collection of sweet snapshots on Instagram along with their four children (daughter Sofia, 18, and sons Buddy Jr., 17, Marco, 14, and Carlo, 10) from the Oct. 9 event.

Buddy and his sons wore classic tuxedos, while Lisa chose a stunning silver and blue strapless gown. Sofia paired a sparkly black gown with a high ponytail.

Buddy Valastro and his wife attending family wedding

Buddy Valastro/Instagram

"Surrounded by those I love ❤️ Special day today for the marriage of my nephew and his wife. May your marriage draw you closer as you share your hopes and dreams. Tanti auguri, Cent' Anni," Buddy wrote in the caption.

Naturally, the newlywed's cake was left in the family's very capable hands. Carlo's Bakery created a nine-tier dessert for the event, as seen in a photograph Buddy shared of his wife standing next to the masterpiece.

RELATED: Buddy Valastro Says Gigi Hadid 'Really Cried' the First Time They Met

Buddy Valastro and his wife attending family wedding

Buddy Valastro/Instagram

The celebration follows the one-year anniversary of Valastro's hand injury. A year after crushing his hand in a gruesome accident at his home bowling alley, the star told Today on Oct. 5 that while he "might have to get another surgery over time," he's healing.

Valastro, 44, injured his hand on Sept. 20, 2020, when his home bowling alley's pinsetter malfunctioned. When he fixed the issue in the machine, his right hand became lodged in the machine and a metal rod impaled his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger. Within five minutes, Valastro's sons and brother-in-law, Joe Faugno, were able to free him using pliers and a saw.

RELATED: Buddy Valastro Says the Nerve in His Hand 'Feels Back to Normal' 1 Year After Gruesome Injury

Story continues

Buddy Valastro and his wife attending family wedding

Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Just two weeks after the gruesome accident, Buddy began practicing frosting piping techniques with his non-dominant hand. Now, after undergoing five reconstructive hand surgeries and physical therapy, the baker's health has steadily improved. He documented his journey on a TLC special called Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery, and even filmed the third season of his Food Network and discovery+ series with Duff Goldman, Buddy vs. Duff.

RELATED: Buddy Valastro Says His Hand Is 'About 95%' Healed, 1 Year After His Injury: 'I'll Take It'

Buddy says that his family all lent their support to him throughout his recovery.

"They definitely stepped up to the plate," Valastro told Entertainment Tonight in July. "In times of crisis, you don't know what people's reactions are going to be. 'How are we going to do this?' 'What are we going to do?' We all came together and I am so proud of my boys and thankful to my whole family."