Buddy Valastro Shares Sweet Birthday Post for 'Confident, Strong' Son Buddy Jr.

Happy 18th Birthday to my son @buddyvalastrojr

Buddy Valastro Instagram

Buddy Valastro had some loving words for his namesake on Thursday.

In honor of his son's 18th birthday, the Cake Boss star shared a special post on his Instagram.

"Happy 18th Birthday to my son @buddyvalastrojr_ you've grown into such a confident, strong, and caring young man and we can't wait to see where this next chapter takes you," wrote Valastro, who is also dad to Sofia, Marco and Carlo.

The loving tribute included a photo of the father-son duo posing together on a football field as the 18-year-old wore a sporty uniform. Another picture in the post featured Valastro's wife Lisa posing with their son in formal attire.

"We couldn't be more proud of you! We love you very much, and hope you have a great day!" he continued in the caption.

RELATED: Buddy Valastro Says His Kids Want to Take Over the Family Business: 'And I Want Them to'

In June, the Food Network star spoke with PEOPLE about how his kids want to forge a similar path to their dad, who started working at his family-run Carlo's Bakery when he was 11.

"They all really want to come into the family business. And I want them to. I really am excited to see the next generation take over," the New Jersey native said. "But I never want to force them. I want them to do it because they love it."

Happy 18th Birthday to my son @buddyvalastrojr

Buddy Valastro Instagram

RELATED: Buddy Valastro's 5th Hand Surgery Was a 'Game Changer' After His Accident—But He Will Have 1 More

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buddy vs. Duff star relied on his four children even more than before.

"All through COVID they worked. They helped because they weren't really going to school, and nobody really wanted to work," he said. "So it was really just me and my family keeping the online orders going. It was pretty intense."

Each of his kids have a different strength to bring to the family business. "Buddy's the most determined — will never give up. And Marco's definitely got the gift of gab. He's the mayor," he said of his sons.

Story continues

Buddy Valastro family

Buddy Valastro/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After crushing his hand in a gruesome accident at his home bowling alley in September 2020, the Cake Boss star had five reconstructive hand surgeries — and the dad of four credits his recovery to his family.

"Every night my kids would put me in bed," he recalled. "Every night my son, Marco, was like, 'Dad, I'm going to tuck you in.' And I would be going to bed and he would put all the pillows under me and stuff."

Valastro, who is nearly completely recovered, made it through the difficult times with gratitude for his loved ones.

"It was one of those things where it shows you how important family is," he said. "We take for granted the little things like you opening the door or just doing something with your hand. It makes you appreciate the little things so much."