Buddy Schulz, Well-Known Florida Litigator, Joins Upchurch Watson White & Max

Mediator and Arbitrator Now Available Throughout the State

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George E. "Buddy" Schulz Jr. quickly decided what to do next as he left a career in litigation and Big Law; he joined Upchurch Watson White and Max as a mediator and arbitrator earlier this month. He had been a partner in the local office of one of the largest U.S. law firms and chair of its global litigation department, and he was certified by The Florida Bar in civil trial and business litigation. Mr. Schulz had been involved in litigation throughout the country since 1973.

"It is wholly consistent with Buddy's distinguished record of service to the profession and the clients they represent that he would dedicate the next years of his career to the resolution of their cases as a neutral," said John Upchurch, UWWM's CEO and president. "We are honored that he agreed to join us to fulfill that goal and look forward to working together to meet the challenge."

In addition to his many affiliations with professional organizations -- including as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, International Academy of Trial Lawyers, International Society of Barristers, American Board of Trial Advocates and American Bar Foundation -- Mr. Schulz has served as a member of The Florida Bar's Civil Rules and Evidence Code committees and as chairman of the Fourth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission.

Mr. Schulz is a 1991 recipient of the Florida Bar Pro Bono Service Award. In fact, when he left his law practice, he was chair of the firm's public and charitable service department, which coordinates pro bono and community initiatives that assist persons of limited means and organizations that help them. In his community, he has served as a cabinet member of United Way, general counsel of PACE Center for Girls/Jacksonville, a director of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid Inc., a director of the Jacksonville Urban League, a member of the City of Jacksonville Ethics Commission, a member of the City of Jacksonville Juvenile Justice Comprehensive Strategy Board and a member of the Gator Bowl Association. He is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation for Northeast Florida, a trustee emeritus of the University of Florida Levin College of Law and a member of Florida Blue Key.

He earned his law degree at the University of Florida Levin College of Law following service as a U.S Navy lieutenant during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Schulz has been recognized for Bet-the-Company Litigation (2008-2019, 2021) and Commercial Litigation (2006-2019, 2021) by Best Lawyers in America.

To book a mediation or arbitration with Mr. Schulz, please contact his case manager, Kaitlyn Bond, at kbond@uww-adr.com or (800) 264-2622.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max

A nationally leading mediation specialty firm, Upchurch Watson White & Max is known for facilitating reasonable agreements to resolve complex issues. From 11 offices in Florida and Alabama, state Supreme Court-certified attorney mediators with wide-ranging specialties serve as court-appointed and privately employed mediators, arbitrators and third-party neutral case managers, implementing innovative methods of alternative dispute resolution across the country. On the web: uww-adr.com.

Media Contact:

Catherine Klasne

(386) 253-1560

cklasne@uww-adr.com

Mr. Schulz has a deep background in Florida litigation.









