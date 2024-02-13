Buddy Hield scores 24 as 76ers end Cavaliers' 9-game winning streak with 123-121 victory

CLEVELAND (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 24 points in his third game for Philadelphia, Kelly Oubre Jr. also had 24 and the 76ers halted Cleveland's nine-game winning streak, hanging on for a 123-121 victory over the Cavaliers on Monday night.

The Cavs nearly rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 1:25. They had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Darius Garland missed a 3-pointer from the right corner.

All-Star Tyrese Maxey added 22 points for the Sixers. Maxey split a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds left, giving Cleveland a last possession to extend its longest winning streak since it had LeBron James in 2018.

Donovan Mitchell, who led the Cavs with 36 points, drove the lane and had a contested layup blocked by Oubre. Cleveland got the rebound under the basket and kicked the ball to Garland, who had a nice look but couldn’t convert.

Hield was acquired before the trade deadline last week by the Sixers, who are trying to stay afloat while waiting for Joel Embiid to return from knee surgery. It’s going to be tough haul without the reigning MVP. Philadelphia won for the third time in 11 games.

One of the NBA’s most dangerous outside shooters, Hield made two 3-pointers and scored nine straight points in the fourth quarter as Philadelphia opened a 113-106 lead.

The Cavs, who had won 17 of 18, were still within seven when Oubre drained a 3-pointer with 1:25 left — a shot that put the Sixers up 120-110.

But Cleveland battled back with Garland hitting a 3-pointer and Mitchell converting a three-point play before hitting a 3 to make it 120-119 with 14 seconds to go. The Cavs put themselves in position to pull it out but dropped to 22-5 since Dec. 16.

Jarrett Allen added 21 points and 10 rebounds and Evan Mobley had 14 points and 10 boards for Cleveland.

The Cavs' winning streak was the club's longest since a 13-gamer in 2017-18, when James led them to their fourth straight NBA Finals appearance before leaving for second time as a free agent.

Down by nine in the third quarter, and not playing defense to their standards, the Cavs finally awakened. They went on a 10-0 run capped by a 3-pointer and layup from Max Strus to take a 77-76 lead.

The Sixers were without forward Tobias Harris (sore left hip). Harris took part in the morning shootaround before being downgraded to questionable.

The Sixers were expected to sign guard Kyle Lowry on Tuesday once he clears waivers. The 37-year-old Philadelphia native had his contract bought out was released over the weekend by Charlotte, which acquired him from Miami last month.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse couldn't comment on the six-time All-Star's imminent arrival. Lowry had already hinted to his homecoming with a social media posting.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press