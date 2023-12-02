Buddy Guy, Kevin Cronin, Billy Gibbons, Ann Wilson and Peter Wolf Join The Jim Irsay Band for One-Night-Only Concert

The highly esteemed musicians will join The Jim Irsay Band for a special performance at the start of the new year

Getty Buddy Guy and The Jim Irsay Band: Kenny Aronoff, Mike Wanchic, Jim Irsay, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Mills

Buddy Guy, Kevin Cronin, Billy Gibbons, Ann Wilson and Peter Wolf are set to join The Jim Irsay Band for a one-night-only concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2024.

The event will take place from 6:30 – 10:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public with advance registration at jimirsaycollection.com. When guests register for advance tickets, they may donate to Kicking the Stigma, an initiative to raise awareness about mental health.



Capacity is limited, and spots will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guy, 87, an eight-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will be joined by REO Speedwagon lead vocalist Cronin, 72, and ZZ Top blues-rock guitarist Gibbons, 73. Additionally, “Barracuda” songstress Wilson, 73, and The J. Geils Band lead singer Wolf, 77, will join to support the concert’s initiative to raise mental health awareness.

Gary Miller/Getty Tom Bukovac, Ann Wilson of Heart and Kenny Wayne Shepherd perform with the Jim Irsay Band on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana.

Related: Ann Wilson of Heart Headlines Women Who Rock’s Benefit Supporting the 'Rebels' of Women’s Health Research

The Jim Irsay Band is comprised of drummer Kenny Aronoff, harmonicist Billy Branch, guitarist Tom Bukovac, bassist and singer Mike Mills, guitarist and saxophonist Danny Nucci, keyboardist Michael Ramos, violinist Carmella Ramsey, guitarist and singer Kenny Wayne Shepherd and guitarist Mike Wanchic.

The upcoming concert is in collaboration with a free exhibition of The Jim Irsay Collection — which is a traveling museum of rock music, American history and pop culture artifacts.



Steve Jennings/Getty Jim Irsay and band at the encore at the Jim Irsay Collection & Concert on December 10, 2022 in San Francisco, California

Related: Blues Legend Buddy Guy Re-Records His Classic 'Skin Deep' to Benefit Playing for Change

Jim Irsay's collection pieces that will be showcased include Irsay’s world-famous guitar and instrument collection and additional artifacts from the traveling museum.

Irsay, 64, transformed his collection of artifacts into a “traveling museum,” hosted free exhibitions across the country and lent the artifacts to museums, nonprofits, and other organizations for display and research around the world.



Story continues

Gary Miller/Getty om Bukovac, Kenny Aronoff, Mike Wanchic, Jim Irsay, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Mills and Danny Nucci on December 9, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All artists are subject to change without notice.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.