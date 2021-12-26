A budding scientist, Andrew likes math and hopes to join a loving, caring family

Andrew, 14, describes himself as friendly and says he gets along with peers. Some of his favorite things are playing with Legos, Nerf guns and Nintendo DS.

Andrew enjoys school, and he likes math class the most. “I just like math and I don’t feel that it is that hard,” he said. Andrew would like to be a scientist when he grows up.

A strong, tight-knit family that can provide guidance, understanding and stability would be ideal for Andrew. He would like a loving, caring family that has pets and other children.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Andrew’s case number is CH-7436.