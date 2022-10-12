Budarick does not want to see what happened to her repeated as she runs for mayor

Palmer Rapids – Andrea Budarick had a tumultuous first term on council, with an Integrity Commissioner investigation, protracted legal case and eventually losing her appeal to remain on council.

Now running for mayor, she does not want to see what happened to her happen to anyone again.

“I decided to run for council again in large part because of the controversy in the last council,” she said. “There has been a tearing apart that is egregious. What should have been handled and resolved before it came to formal complaints was not.”

A mayor must lead council staff and the community to bring them together, she said.

“I am very concerned for how this council has operated,” she said. “I am very concerned should it continue. I don’t want what happened to me to deter good people from running.”

A mayor is to be the representative and keeper of both the members of council and the municipality. Setting agendas, chairing meetings, ensuring thorough compliant governance is a key role, she said.

“We elect local people to oversee the management of our municipality,” she noted. “This council hired an outside manager to do what they were elected to do.

“With ever more downloading of responsibilities to municipalities, she said it is important for the local council to make homegrown policies for ratepayers reflective of what they want, need and can afford,” she said.

“To end and avoid similar situations and controversy as experienced in the last term while I was on council, we need to follow the rules; from drafting agendas, following rules of order, respect for one another, proper record keeping, reading and reviewing relevant laws and materials, encouraging discussion, modernizing - digitalizing forms, laws, - leading through oversight, review, example and governing with procedural fairness and equality for all council, employees, ratepayers, service providers,” she said. “There are enough resources out there – learn, be active at the tables we have a seat at; spend money with accountability, not according to what is budgeted for the sake of spending it.”

Story continues

As mayor, Ms. Budarick would ensure there is conflict resolution training to help all manage and weather conflicts without the need for complaints to the integrity commissioner and court costs.

“Leading council as mayor I will work to get public input back into council meetings with reasonable time lines to respond to agendas and seek to be a delegation,” she promised. “I will work with the new council to ensure all are trained and supported in conflicts they declare so all can have the benefit of reorganizing discussions to assist in compliance to not participate when clearly declared and the intent to be compliant is there.

“I will ensure the new council can discuss and decide on where it wants to go in focus and projects to be accomplished in the term,” she said. “This term there was no goal other than roads. We need to envision more than roads for Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. Each term should have a vision. Council as a whole should bring individual goals to the table we can work on collectively with direction and support to staff to make Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan the most it can be where everyone wants to be and all are proud of.”

Ms. Budarick noted she understands the area and has also spent two years studying the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

“I think it is fair to say I have been scrutinized to the highest degree,” she said. “I paid not just with money but time and effort to make clear some of the newest laws on the broad scope of deemed conflict which I dare to say was far from clearly understood by veteran councillors.”

She has been encouraged by many who want her back on council and who fear if it isn’t done different in BLR now, the community will continue to lose the voices of ratepayers on how the municipality is shaped for future generations.

The main issues in the election are: honesty, accountability, transparency, compliance (follow township by-laws) and work on growing the municipality. She would like to see more industry, seniors programs, small business supports and youth training and mentoring initiatives, as well as community spirit building program funding.

“Bring back a recreation committee with obligations and procedures to ensure record keeping and accountable fundraising, actively seeking out new funding streams from upper tiers of government and working together with existing groups and creating new groups to support programing,” she said.

Born and raised in the township, she is now a proud grandmother. She was born at home on the family farm as a first-generation immigrant to German parents and now lives on the farm.

“I keep up my German as it is a soulful connection to my childhood and my roots,” she said. “Living on the farm is my mother’s vision realized – our second generation; my three boys -- all men now, also call it home and it is the heart of my catering and baking home business which serves two local farmer’s markets and the Valley with farmhouse inspired offerings.”

Trained as a paralegal, she runs a successful catering business and is known as the “pie lady” to many at the farmers’ markets in Barry’s Bay and Combermere.

“My hard work, honest and service-oriented ethics are undeniable with 29 market seasons soon to be in and going stronger than ever,” she said. “I enjoy volunteering and supporting various events and organizations with my event and kitchen skills.”

A hockey player, she was part of the German Ladies in the Heritage Cup in Barry’s Bay and also played broomball competitively, being on a gold-winning provincial co-ed team in 2010.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader