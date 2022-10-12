Budarick does not want to see what happened to her repeated as she runs for mayor

·5 min read

Palmer Rapids – Andrea Budarick had a tumultuous first term on council, with an Integrity Commissioner investigation, protracted legal case and eventually losing her appeal to remain on council.

Now running for mayor, she does not want to see what happened to her happen to anyone again.

“I decided to run for council again in large part because of the controversy in the last council,” she said. “There has been a tearing apart that is egregious. What should have been handled and resolved before it came to formal complaints was not.”

A mayor must lead council staff and the community to bring them together, she said.

“I am very concerned for how this council has operated,” she said. “I am very concerned should it continue. I don’t want what happened to me to deter good people from running.”

A mayor is to be the representative and keeper of both the members of council and the municipality. Setting agendas, chairing meetings, ensuring thorough compliant governance is a key role, she said.

“We elect local people to oversee the management of our municipality,” she noted. “This council hired an outside manager to do what they were elected to do.

“With ever more downloading of responsibilities to municipalities, she said it is important for the local council to make homegrown policies for ratepayers reflective of what they want, need and can afford,” she said.

“To end and avoid similar situations and controversy as experienced in the last term while I was on council, we need to follow the rules; from drafting agendas, following rules of order, respect for one another, proper record keeping, reading and reviewing relevant laws and materials, encouraging discussion, modernizing - digitalizing forms, laws, - leading through oversight, review, example and governing with procedural fairness and equality for all council, employees, ratepayers, service providers,” she said. “There are enough resources out there – learn, be active at the tables we have a seat at; spend money with accountability, not according to what is budgeted for the sake of spending it.”

As mayor, Ms. Budarick would ensure there is conflict resolution training to help all manage and weather conflicts without the need for complaints to the integrity commissioner and court costs.

“Leading council as mayor I will work to get public input back into council meetings with reasonable time lines to respond to agendas and seek to be a delegation,” she promised. “I will work with the new council to ensure all are trained and supported in conflicts they declare so all can have the benefit of reorganizing discussions to assist in compliance to not participate when clearly declared and the intent to be compliant is there.

“I will ensure the new council can discuss and decide on where it wants to go in focus and projects to be accomplished in the term,” she said. “This term there was no goal other than roads. We need to envision more than roads for Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan. Each term should have a vision. Council as a whole should bring individual goals to the table we can work on collectively with direction and support to staff to make Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan the most it can be where everyone wants to be and all are proud of.”

Ms. Budarick noted she understands the area and has also spent two years studying the Municipal Conflict of Interest Act.

“I think it is fair to say I have been scrutinized to the highest degree,” she said. “I paid not just with money but time and effort to make clear some of the newest laws on the broad scope of deemed conflict which I dare to say was far from clearly understood by veteran councillors.”

She has been encouraged by many who want her back on council and who fear if it isn’t done different in BLR now, the community will continue to lose the voices of ratepayers on how the municipality is shaped for future generations.

The main issues in the election are: honesty, accountability, transparency, compliance (follow township by-laws) and work on growing the municipality. She would like to see more industry, seniors programs, small business supports and youth training and mentoring initiatives, as well as community spirit building program funding.

“Bring back a recreation committee with obligations and procedures to ensure record keeping and accountable fundraising, actively seeking out new funding streams from upper tiers of government and working together with existing groups and creating new groups to support programing,” she said.

Born and raised in the township, she is now a proud grandmother. She was born at home on the family farm as a first-generation immigrant to German parents and now lives on the farm.

“I keep up my German as it is a soulful connection to my childhood and my roots,” she said. “Living on the farm is my mother’s vision realized – our second generation; my three boys -- all men now, also call it home and it is the heart of my catering and baking home business which serves two local farmer’s markets and the Valley with farmhouse inspired offerings.”

Trained as a paralegal, she runs a successful catering business and is known as the “pie lady” to many at the farmers’ markets in Barry’s Bay and Combermere.

“My hard work, honest and service-oriented ethics are undeniable with 29 market seasons soon to be in and going stronger than ever,” she said. “I enjoy volunteering and supporting various events and organizations with my event and kitchen skills.”

A hockey player, she was part of the German Ladies in the Heritage Cup in Barry’s Bay and also played broomball competitively, being on a gold-winning provincial co-ed team in 2010.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader

Latest Stories

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Red Wings rally to dump visiting Maple Leafs 4-2 in pre-season tilt

    DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings spotted the Toronto Maple Leafs an early 2-0 lead, but managed to claw back and beat their longtime rival 4-2 in NHL pre-season action on Friday. Tyler Bertuzzi led the Red Wings with two goals, including an empty netter, while Elmer Soderblom and Joe Veleno added singles for the Red Wings, who improved their pre-season record to 3-4. Veleno's game-winning goal was scored at 8:13 of the third period. Nick Abruzzese, who scored before the game was two minutes old,

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — The learning curve continues for Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko scored a goal and collected an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finished their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. In four exhibition games Kuzmenko has scored three goals and added three assists, showing why the Canucks signed the 26-year-old Russian to a free-agent contact after playing eight seasons in the KHL. “This season is very interesting for me,” said the five-foot-11, 194-pound left-wing

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Canucks crush Coyotes 4-0 in final pre-season test

    VANCOUVER — Newcomer Andrei Kuzmenko scored a goal and added an assist while goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped seven shots for the shutout as the Vancouver Canucks wrapped up their NHL pre-season with a 4-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes Friday night. Bo Horvat, Dakota Joshua and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, who ended the pre-season with a 2-3-2 record. Vancouver’s first exhibition win came Wednesday night against Edmonton in Abbotsford, B.C. The Coyotes (0-5-1) wrap up their exhi

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Lightning suspend Ian Cole amid sexual abuse allegations

    A woman alleged on Friday that Cole sexually abused her while she was a minor and showed a pattern of coercing and grooming underage women.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g