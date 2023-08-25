Budapest championships: Five things we learned on Day 7

Noah Lyles joins the world championships sprint double gang but Sha'Carri Richardson will have to wait another couple of years. And a year from the Olympics in Paris, French athletes haven't been showing any signs of supremacy.

Just another day at the office.

Yulia Rojas entered Budapest as the woman to beat in the triple jump. She’d won the last three world titles but she looked anything but the prime specimen. She wasn’t on her game at all: two foul jumps and a valid one that was abysmal that it left her eighth - of eight. With the final attempt she came over all alpha jumper and emerged from the sand following a leap of 15.08m to go in front of Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk who had been leading since the first jump with 15.00m. The Ukrainian cracked under the pressure. She botched her last jump. Et voilà, Rojas the proud owner of a record-extending fourth title. So are legends enhanced.

Another misfortune

Four years ago in Doha when Kevin Mayer was defending his 2017 world championship decathlon title, he pulled out with an Achilles injury while leading the field after seven of the 10 events. Defending his title from last year in Eugene, misfortune befell him after two events in Budapes. The Achilles in his left leg was giving him too much pain, he winced. Concerned about aggravating the injury and compromising his chances at next year’s Olympics, he called it a day. That’s not another way of saying déjà vu.

Worrying times

Noah’s arc

End of the lane



