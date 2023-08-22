Budapest championships: Five things we learned on Day 3

The men's discus and triple jump provided wonderful theatre with some enthralling late denouements to give the sprinters a run for their money.

Compassion

So considerate are the organisers at the championships that the action on Day 3 started in the evening. That was presumably to give the staff the morning off to recover from the night before and the St Stephen’s Day celebrations. The banks of the Danube were full, full, full of people hailing the foundation of the Hungarian state just over 1,000 years ago and Stephen who emerged as Mr Big after smacking up pagan warlords led by his cousin Koppany. After he was killed in battle or shortly after - the stories differ - Stephen had Koppany’s body sliced - lovingly we hope - into four parts which were then displayed at the gates of the four big forts at the time. This was to charm other would-be overt non-believers that christianity was now the cutting edge way of life in the land.

Silky smooth

Scrape expectations

Drama sprints?

The men's discus went all operatic. Sweden's Daniel Stahl took the lead from Kristjan Ceh in the fourth round of throws. The Slovenian slapped down the impertinence with a sixth and final throw of 70.02m. That left Stahl with one last effort. It flew to 71.46m. The 30-year-old called it his best performance in a stadium. Ceh said it was a disappointing end to the event. But he did perk up. "I threw 70 metres. I did my best and I was second in my first world championships. I'm still young - I'm only 24."

Logical progression



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Budapest world athletics championships: Five things we learned on Day 1

Lyles flies to 100m title at Budapest world athletics championships

Richardson upstages Jamaicans to claim 100m as Holloway hurdles into legend