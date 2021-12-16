Bud Light Seltzer launches two new packs: 'Sour' and 'Hard Soda' to hit shelves nationwide

We've seen the likes of pickle-flavored hard seltzer, pumpkin-flavored hard seltzer, but have we tried a sour hard seltzer? Or a hard seltzer that's meant to taste like soda?

Bud Light Seltzer announced Thursday it is launching "Sour" and "Hard Soda" packs that will hit shelves in the next few weeks. The Sour pack is hitting shelves nationwide on Dec. 27 for a limited time (while supplies last) and the Hard Soda flavors are scheduled to arrive in stores in January as a permanent offering from the company.

Andy Goeler, Bud Light's vice president of marketing, told USA TODAY that the new packs are the brand's "'Loudest Flavors Ever'."

Bud Light Seltzer is putting out a new 'Sour' variety pack that will be available for a limited time.

"Bud Light Seltzer has continued to disrupt the category by providing seltzer fans 21+ with bold, fun and unexpected flavors," Goeler said. "As we enter 2022, we remain committed to innovating and to get the taste conversation flowing."

The "Sour" pack includes blue raspberry, lemon green apple and watermelon. And the "Hard Soda" flavors that are set to be a permanent offering come in "Classic Cola," "Cherry Cola," "Orange Soda" and "Citrus Soda."

Bud Light Seltzer's 'Hard Soda' pack will be a permanent addition to the Bud Light Seltzer lineup.

The new packs will both be available in 12-packs of 12 oz. slim cans. The seltzers clock in at 100 calories and 5% alcohol by volume. "Sour" seltzers have less than 1 gram of sugar per can and "Hard Soda" cans have zero sugar.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Loudest flavors ever': Bud Light Seltzer's 'Sour', 'Hard Soda' packs