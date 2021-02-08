Bud Light brings back host of stars for ‘genius’ Super Bowl commercial

Bud Light brings back host of stars for ‘genius’ Super Bowl advert (BudLight)

Bud Light brought back a string of its previous stars for a Super Bowl commercial that industry experts called “a real ad of genius.”

Budweiser’s commercials saw Post Malone, Cedric the Entertainer, the Bud Knight and others help an overturned Bud Light truck get beers to stores for customers.

The company did the commercial with New York firm Wieden + Kennedy.

“An absolute feast for ad nerds, with enough memorable nostalgia for the rest of America, @wkny flexes Bud Light's impressive back catalog of commercial stars,” said Ad Week,

“In one ad, Bud Light gets people talking about all its ads. A real ad of genius.”

Budweiser says it is launching a “Bud Light Legends” promotion, which will see them offer the first 10,000 people to sign up the chance to have their names engraved on Bud Light brew tanks in St Louis, Missouri.

