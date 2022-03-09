Bucs place franchise tag on WR Chris Godwin for 2nd time

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin will be one of the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers after the Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year.

The team announced the move Tuesday after failing to reach a long-term agreement with the 26-year-old, who led the Bucs with a career-best 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns despite missing the final three weeks of the 2021 season after suffering torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

Godwin, who also sat out the playoffs after undergoing surgery, will earn $19.18 million under the franchise tag next season.

A third-round draft selection out of Penn State in 2017, Godwin has started 47 of 72 games he’s played with the Bucs over five seasons. He has 342 catches for 4,643 yards and 29 touchdowns.

