Bucs overcome 4th quarter surge from Seahawks to win 21-16 in Germany

Liz Roscher
·3 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular season NFL game played in Germany, and it was quite a show. (And since it was the first European game ever played between two teams with winning records, it should have been.)

Seattle QB Geno Smith, who for most of the season has looked like the quarterback he was once promised to be, spent most of the first half looking not quite right. He didn't appear to be hurt, but he wasn't the same decisive, accurate quarterback he's been. By the end of the first half, the Seahawks had zero points and more penalties than punts.

The Bucs, on the other hand, had 14 points, all scored in the second, and a quarterback who was looking more and more deadly by the second. In fact, the Bucs as a unit were looking better than they had in weeks. Brady led two long touchdown drives and his rushers and receivers were there for him. Leonard Fournette led the team in rushing yards and had scored a TD, and Brady had been shooting his passes to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Scott Miller (among others) with a more than decent success rate.

The Seahawks eventually got on the board with a field goal in the third quarter, but the Buccaneers began driving toward Seattle's end zone again. If they scored and made it a 21-3 game, it would be pretty much over for the Seahawks, especially since Brady had been looking more Brady-like than he had in months. Then, an incredible thing happened. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich called a play pretty much no one would call for a 45-year-old quarterback.

Brady went deep on a Philly Special and got ready to catch a pass thrown by Fournette, a repeat of the play he clanked in Super Bowl LII. But he slipped on the grass as the ball was coming toward him, and Seahawks rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen glided in and caught the ball while Brady laid prone on the ground.

It was a wild sequence, one that could have been a big momentum shifter for the Seahawks. If they turned that takeaway into seven points, it would have put them just three points behind the Buccaneers. Instead, Smith fumbled and the Bucs recovered.

But the game wasn't over, and neither was Smith. Right after the Bucs went up 21-3, the Seahawks scored to make it 21-9. Then, with about five minutes left in the game, Brady threw his first interception in over 400 passes to give the Seahawks a fighting chance of narrowing the score.

And the Seahawks showed up. Smith pulled off two incredible 4th-down passes on that drive, including the 19-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin that pushed them within a touchdown of victory.

But Brady's arm is still potent. It can't be beaten if he's locked in, and that's what he was. The Seahawks needed to stop the Buccaneers to get the ball back before time ran out, and they just couldn't get to Brady. It was a valiant effort from Seattle, but Brady is still Brady, even when he looks miserable and regretful (which is how he looks on the field most of the time these days).

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) celebrates with offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL International Series game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Buccaneers defeated the Seahawks 21-16 in the NFL's first regular season game in Germany. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Latest Stories

  • Lewis Hamilton targets ‘dream’ win in Brazil as Mercedes lock out front row

    George Russell won the sprint race to earn pole position, while Hamilton will start second.

  • NFL Germany game live tracker: Tom Brady, Buccaneers face Seahawks in historic clash

    Bucs-Seahawks in Munich is the first NFL regular season game played in Germany, and also the first international game between two division leaders. Follow along live with Yahoo Sports.

  • Tom Brady fails as receiver, but Bucs still top Seahawks

    Tom Brady had a cringeworthy moment that could have reversed the course of the Tampa Bay-Seattle game.

  • Report: Colts top execs tried (and failed) to talk Jim Irsay out of hiring Jeff Saturday as head coach

    Owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday, despite top executives expressing their reservations.

  • Maple Leafs fans give Borje Salming massive ovations during two tributes

    The Toronto faithful gave iconic defenceman Borje Salming two incredibly moving ovations this weekend.

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury gears up to add to his records

    The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Position players

    Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Brewers pick up $10 million 2023 option on 2B Kolten Wong

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee. The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman. Wong, 32, batted .251 this season and had a career-high 15 homers to go along with 47 RBIs and 17 steals in 134 games. He had a .339 on-base percentage and .430 slugging percentage. But the two-time Gold Glove winner also had 17 errors to match his career high. Wong spent his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, who declined to exercise a $

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.