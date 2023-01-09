Bucs-Cowboys on Monday Night Football highlights NFL’s first playoff weekend

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Monday, Jan. 16, in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Bucs beat the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the first game of the season.

Tampa went on to post a 8-9 record, winning the NFC South with a losing record.

The Cowboys are coming off a miserable 26-6 loss to Washington on Sunday, arguably the team’s worst performances of the season.

The other first-round NFL playoff matchups:

SATURDAY

NFC: (7) Seattle at (2) San Francisco, 3:35 p.m., FOX

AFC: (5) LA Chargers at (4) Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m., NBC

SUNDAY

AFC: (7) Miami at (2) Buffalo, 12:05 p.m., CBS

NFC: (6) New York Giants (3) Minnesota, 3:40 p.m., FOX

AFC: (6) Baltimore at (3) Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., NBC

MONDAY

NFC: (5) Dallas at (4) Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

BYES

AFC: (1) Kansas City; NFC: (1) Philadelphia