Bucs-Cowboys on Monday Night Football highlights NFL’s first playoff weekend
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Monday, Jan. 16, in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Bucs beat the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in the first game of the season.
Tampa went on to post a 8-9 record, winning the NFC South with a losing record.
The Cowboys are coming off a miserable 26-6 loss to Washington on Sunday, arguably the team’s worst performances of the season.
The other first-round NFL playoff matchups:
SATURDAY
NFC: (7) Seattle at (2) San Francisco, 3:35 p.m., FOX
AFC: (5) LA Chargers at (4) Jacksonville, 7:15 p.m., NBC
SUNDAY
AFC: (7) Miami at (2) Buffalo, 12:05 p.m., CBS
NFC: (6) New York Giants (3) Minnesota, 3:40 p.m., FOX
AFC: (6) Baltimore at (3) Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m., NBC
MONDAY
NFC: (5) Dallas at (4) Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC
BYES
AFC: (1) Kansas City; NFC: (1) Philadelphia