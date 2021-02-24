Bucks win 139-112 in Timberwolves coach Chris Finch's debut

·4 min read

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks demonstrated the magnitude of the challenge facing new Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

Antetokoumpo had 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Bucks won 139-112 on Tuesday to spoil Finch’s debut. The Timberwolves lost their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10 games as their record fell to an NBA-worst 7-25.

“Every game’s a game to learn from,” Finch said. "We’ve just got to try to up our physicality on defence . I think that’s what I’d like to see going into the next game.”

Finch was working as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors before the Timberwolves hired him to replace Ryan Saunders, who was fired Sunday night after a loss to the New York Knicks.

His new team didn’t have nearly enough firepower to keep up with the Bucks, who shot 53.5% overall and went 20 of 42 from 3-point range.

Antetokounmpo put up his huge numbers in just 29 minutes. The Bucks appeared intent on resting the reigning two-time MVP for the entire fourth quarter until putting him back in the game with 3:47 left after a 29-point lead had dropped to 16.

Bryn Forbes added a season-high 23 points as the Bucks won their third straight and had seven players score in double figures.

“I think the ball movement, the unselfishness stood out to me,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves. Towns also had eight rebounds and a career-high 11 assists.

They helped Minnesota stay competitive early.

The game went back and forth until Milwaukee went on a 21-3 run that began late in the second quarter and continued into the third period, turning a 62-59 edge into an 83-62 advantage.

“Obviously we're starting at square one again,” Towns said. “I think that for us, having to learn a whole new coach, how he works and how can we complement his vision best and how can we make it come to life, it's an (adjustment). We have to continue to find ways to figure this out on the fly.”

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Minnesota recorded its highest first-quarter point total of the season, though it still trailed 38-36 at the end of the period. ... The Timberwolves were shooting over 60% with just over four minutes left in the first half but cooled off dramatically the rest of the way. Minnesota shot 34.7% (17 of 49) in the second half.

Bucks: Coach Mike Budenholzer said Jrue Holiday has started working out on an individual basis, a sign the veteran guard might be approaching a return. Holiday missed a ninth consecutive game Tuesday to due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. … Khris Middleton wasn’t included on the list of All-Star reserves announced Tuesday. Middleton had made the All-Star Game each of the last two seasons. “A little disappointing, not going to lie,” Middleton said. “But I definitely want to just say congrats to all the guys who did make it, especially the first-timers.”

ANOTHER ADJUSTMENT

Towns was the first Timberwolves player to publicly address the coaching change, saying on a Zoom call with reporters after Tuesday’s morning shootaround that the firing of Saunders was “a shocking thing.”

Towns also stumped for assistant coach David Vanterpool, who is Black, in expressing his disappointment that he was passed over for the job. But the team’s franchise player doubled down on his commitment to the organization and said he’s eager to work with Finch in trying to help bring the Timberwolves out of the league basement.

“One of my biggest weaknesses is loyalty,” Towns said, adding: “I want to build something great here.”

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Chicago on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game trip.

Bucks: Host New Orleans on Thursday. The Bucks lost to the Pelicans 131-126 in New Orleans on Jan. 29.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Doncic leads Mavs past Celtics with pair of incredible 3-pointers in final seconds

    Luka Doncic. Unreal.

  • Deputy: 'Very fortunate that [Tiger] Woods was able to come out of this alive'

    Los Angeles County officials said there was "no evidence of impairment" in Tiger Woods' accident on Tuesday morning.

  • Kapanen's one-timer in OT pushes Penguins to 3-2 win over Capitals

    Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season.

  • Raptors shut out from All-Star Game for first time since 2013

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam represented the Raptors' best All-Star chances this season.

  • Jennifer Jones sets Canadian women's curling championship record

    Jones, who defeated Manitoba's Sarah Hill on Tuesday, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

  • Norris and Stutzle score in shootout to help Senators to 5-4 victory over Canadiens

    OTTAWA — Josh Norris scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stutzle also beat Montreal goalie Carey Price in the shootout. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk opened with a miss and Senators netminder Matt Murray stopped Corey Perry and Jonathan Drouin. It capped a wild and entertaining game between the two rivals. Both teams had excellent chances in the overtime session. Stutzle had two glorious opportunities but couldn't convert and Montreal's Tyler Toffoli was stoned on a breakaway with about a minute to go. It looked like Montreal's Brendan Gallagher had scored the winner with 2.1 seconds left in regulation but the goal was waved off after a review due to goaltender interference. Tkachuk scored twice for Ottawa with Drake Batherson and Erik Brannstrom adding singles. Shea Weber had two goals for Montreal. Drouin and Toffoli had a goal apiece. After a slow start, the last-place Senators have picked up their play of late. Ottawa (6-14-1) entered with three wins over its last five games, including a 3-2 overtime victory over the Habs last Sunday. The 9-5-4 Canadiens, meanwhile, were 5-1-2 last month but entered with just one win in their last five games to drop them into fourth place in the North Division. The Senators needed just 96 seconds to open the scoring. Derek Stepan delivered a low saucer pass to Batherson, who extended his goal streak to three games by beating Price with a high backhand. Ottawa was rewarded for its steady power-play pressure at 9:57. Tkachuk flipped the puck under Price's arm on a shot the veteran goalie would no doubt like to have back. With Tkachuk and Montreal's Ben Chiarot off for fighting, the Canadiens caught a break to halve the lead at 16:03. Weber fired the puck toward the net from the boards and it deflected off Nikita Zaitsev's skate and past Murray. Tkachuk was in on the action again early in the second period, catching a high stick to the face that resulted in Weber being sent off on a double-minor. Ottawa restored its two-goal cushion as Brannstrom's low shot from the high slot went through a maze of players and between Price's legs at 3:41. It was his first career NHL goal. The Canadiens quickly answered as Thomas Chabot mishandled the puck and Drouin swooped in to collect it before beating Murray at 4:52. Weber then tied it at 10:06 with a trademark rocket from the point. Toffoli gave Montreal its first lead of the game at 8:06 of the third period. He fooled Brannstrom on his way in before snapping the puck past Murray on the short side. Tkachuk pulled Ottawa even with a softie goal less than two minutes later. He steered the puck towards the net and it fooled Price at 10:11. Chabot returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Brett Kulak drew into the Montreal lineup with Victor Mete sitting out as a healthy scratch. Ottawa will continue its five-game homestand on Thursday against Calgary. It will be the first of three straight games against the Flames. Montreal visits Winnipeg on Thursday. The Jets will also host the Canadiens on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Roethlisberger's agent 'happy' to adjust contract, says Steelers 'want Ben back'

    Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during a Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.

  • Why Jamie Benn could be the NHL's most interesting podcast guest

    Mike McKenna has had plenty of interesting guests on his podcast, but catching Jamie Benn for a candid conversation might top all of them.

  • Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video

    The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.

  • Watch: Giroud's spectacular bicycle-kick goal lifts Chelsea

    Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick goal awarded after video review gave Chelsea a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

  • Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

    Future Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice on Tuesday for the first time since having open heart surgery.

  • Lin heartbroken seeing recent videos, rise in attacks against Asian Americans

    "Honestly it goes from anger to just heartbreak.”

  • First-place Leafs look to regroup after loss to Flames: 'We're not comfortable'

    "You're a bad week away from people catching you," Keefe, the team's second-year head coach, said following Tuesday's practice.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • 10 things: Raptors scrap until the final buzzer, but can't overcome early deficit to Sixers

    Raptors launched a furious comeback and refused to lay down, but couldn't overcome early deficit against Sixers.