Bucks vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (19-11) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (21-21) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday December 17, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks 103, New Orleans Pelicans 103 (Q4 00:11)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jrue with another tough bucket to tie the game at 103.

He’s got 34 points tonight – 10:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Requisite tweet: Jrue Holiday is so damn good. – 10:14 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

up to seven 3️⃣’s for Graham!!! pic.twitter.com/fhivQmQOec – 10:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No timeouts for Boston. They need Lee to miss at least one and then a miracle.

Pelicans showed us miracles can happen just a couple of days ago. – 10:14 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Devonte Graham with a season-high 7 3s. – 10:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Devonte’ Graham is a fun video game right now

His 7th three-pointer gives the Pelicans a 103-101 lead with a little over a minute remaining. – 10:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Pat Connaughton gets a great look at a catch-and-shoot 3 to tie it. He missed.

Now 0-for-8 from 3. – 10:12 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue is a magician!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/aYNtftVlfw – 10:12 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

When Graham's 6th 3️⃣ of the night gives the fans free fries

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

I hope we get a chance to see Graham play next to Zion. – 10:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jordan Nwora couldn’t get one to go down there and the #Pelicans capitalize the other way – they’re up 100-95 with 3:03 to go. – 10:10 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Devonte’ Graham on 3-pointers: 6-9

Rest of the Pelicans: 4-22 – 10:09 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Graham coming up with big shots again in this 4Q. Sinks another 3 for 100-95 lead. Bucks call timeout before automatically losing one in four seconds (3:03 left) – 10:09 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

That’s Devonte’s 6th triple of the game and it couldn’t have come at a better time, giving the Pelicans a 100-95 lead over the Bucks with 3:03 left.

Graham has now hit 11 3-pointers in the last two games — his best such stretch of the season. 🔥 – 10:09 PM

Story continues

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday just hit a shot I would try in a game of horse. – 10:08 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

All hustle 🙌

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/mRaJKcpVus – 10:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Nine missed free throws for the #Pelicans in a four-point game. – 10:04 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Herb Jones’ basketball IQ is so high. – 10:03 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Herb Jones’ And 1 Mixtape Tour name would still be Herb Jones. – 10:03 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Bucks challenge was successful, turning Cousins charge into a Pels block. It looked like before the challenge NOLA coaches were urging refs to put ball in play, because Budenholzer was creating his own extra time to make a decision by standing in the way of the inbound – 10:03 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

What a crazy pass by Herb Jones – 10:03 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer wins the challenge & DeMarcus Cousins has three fouls again. – 10:02 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

As @adaniels33 explained on the broadcast, Boogie didn’t have a chance to get his second foot planted – and the foul is now charged to Graham. Right call. – 10:02 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Herb Jones understands the NBA game so much better than Nickeil Alexander-Walker. It’s striking. – 10:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen has a chance to set a season-high in points scored and a career-high in threes made in a game. #Bucks – 10:01 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer with a challenge now. It’s a charge on DeMarcus Cousins for now.

Budenholzer wants them to look at whether or not he was given the space he needed to land to catch the basketball. – 10:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Fourth foul for DeMarcus Cousins and the #Bucks call for time to challenge. – 10:00 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

When Herb Jones and Josh Hart are the two players back on transition D >>>>> – 9:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans off to a 14-10 start to the fourth quarter and there’s fantastic energy in the building right now. Lots of hustle out there and New Orleans playing with the type of pace Willie Green wants to see. Only question is, can they sustain it for another 7+ minutes? – 9:58 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Josh Hart having a very Josh Hart-like game right now:

7 points

12 rebounds

6 assists – 9:55 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Shooters shoot & Grayson is lethal!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LLOoWPsiAA – 9:55 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Feels like Pels can just repeatedly feed Valanciunas in the post. No answers for MIL with their current roster available. – 9:55 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

That’s Jonas Valančiūnas’ first basket since 8:55 in the third quarter. If New Orleans wants to win, I think he’ll need to score more in the final 8:41… – 9:54 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Ingram 😤 pic.twitter.com/LIFu7LcbYp – 9:50 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Nice crowd in the arena tonight.

Obviously, a let down to not see so many of the stars they came out to see, but hey, at least they’re going to remember the Grayson Allen Third. – 9:47 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

B.I. with 10 points in the 3rd quarter 👊

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/qkMwIaiWWC – 9:47 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

We’re in for a fourth-quarter finish. pic.twitter.com/qLjWygA28I – 9:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

All tied up at 77 and headed to the final frame. If only the Pelicans bench could convert a few more field goal attempts — shooting an anemic 5-25. Nickeil is 4-15 alone, having missed 7 of his 8 three-point attempts. – 9:46 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 3rd: Pelicans 77, Bucks 77

Ingram 19 pts

Valanciunas 18 pts & 6 rebs

Jones 13 pts & 5 rebs

Pels are 7-25 on 3s, 14-22 on FTs. Gotta make shots when a team is sitting in a zone as long as the Bucks have tonight. – 9:45 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pels had a 10-point lead in the third, but they gave it up. Tied at 77 headed into the fourth. Time to see if New Orleans can get a “clutch” win that doesn’t involve a Devonte’ Graham game winner? – 9:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

All tied up at 77 in New Orleans as they head to the fourth quarter. – 9:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

All tied up with 12 minutes to play 👀 pic.twitter.com/rHDbI3G2Ia – 9:45 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Feed. The. Hot. Hand.

Grayson accounts for 15 points in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/nlQB1fUCoE – 9:44 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Ingram at 19 points (3-5 from 3️⃣) 💪

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/caCTRIhPgs – 9:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen is feeeeeeeeeling it right now. – 9:41 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Bucks seeking out Grayson Allen like he’s Steph Curry right now. We haven’t had an Allen heater for a while. – 9:41 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

This guy has a double-double on the night so far. 👀 pic.twitter.com/nz2NPqqRlS – 9:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Josh Hart is already up to 11 rebounds tonight.

He’s hit double digits on boards in four of his last six games. – 9:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

New Orleans has missed eight free throws already. The #Bucks have attempted five. – 9:36 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jrue has been exceptionally aggressive and might get 30 shots up at this rate, with Giannis and Middleton both DNPs. He’s 10/20 on FGs in his 25 mins. Jones has bothered him on a couple plays, scrapping for the ball and getting a steal/deflection, but Holiday in the paint a ton – 9:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Lady next to me just yelled, “Not on Herb, Jrue!” – 9:32 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The movement. The finish.

Grayson is money!! pic.twitter.com/q5TLE6Vzmy – 9:32 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday has 20 points on 19 shots. #Bucks need to find a way to get Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton involved a bit more offensively. – 9:30 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Connaughton is 0-for-5 from 3 tonight, so he makes the extra pass to Allen and the Bucks have answered with a quick 7-0 run.

Still fighting and staying in this thing. They’re down, 64-61, with 6:51 left in the third quarter though. – 9:30 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Valanciunas (18 pts, 8/12 FGs) has been the focal points of #Pelicans offense for the entire 3Q so far. He’s been so effective Bucks are starting to run other defenders at him when he catches the ball in the paint, creating open shots for others – 9:29 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks with a quick six points – lead down to six. Though they’re still just 6-for-28 from deep. – 9:28 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Keep it going fellas 😁

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/DdR5XyJYjO – 9:24 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue coming out the second half hot. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QMTWvDuewB – 9:24 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

10-3 run for the Pelicans to take a 62-52 lead with 9:37 left in the third quarter. That 10-point lead is the Pelicans’ largest lead of the night. – 9:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A Jordan Nwora turnover leads to a #Pelicans finish and a 8-0 run. New Orleans s up 62-52. – 9:23 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The Pelicans led by 7…#Bucks led by 9…#Pelicans back up 8. – 9:22 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

BOOGIE!

#NBAKicks #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/BfbC0tT7jr – 9:17 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Stats at half:

@JValanciunas 14pts, 6reb

@Nickeil Alexander-Walker 9pts, 2ast

@Herb Jones 9pts, 2reb

@Brandon Ingram 9pts, 3reb, 3ast – 9:06 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 52, Bucks 49

Valanciunas 14 pts & 6 rebs

Ingram 9 pts, 3 rebs & 3 assts

Jones 9 pts

Both teams shot a combined 9-39 on 3s. Not a whole lotta great offense in that 1st half. Pels need to find a way to get BI a little more involved. – 9:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pelicans 52, Bucks 49

– JV: 14p, 6r

– Herb: 9p, 2r

– BI: 9p, 3r, 3a

– NAW: 9p, 4/12 FG

Pels: 43.2 FG%, 4/18 3P, 10/12 FT

Bucks: 42.6 FG%, 5/21 3P, 4/5 FT

– Jrue: 15p, 4r, 4a, 7/16 FG – 9:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Keeping the Pelicans close. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wj8dPi9lCX – 9:04 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A Herb Jones long 2 jumper gives the Pelicans a 52-49 edge over the Bucks at halftime. – 9:04 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Up at half, let’s keep it rolling 🙌 pic.twitter.com/txTgpgF5wf – 9:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Somebody get Herb Jones a smaller shoe. – 9:03 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks trail by three going into the half in New Orleans, 52-49. – 9:03 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Pelicans 52, Bucks 49 – 9:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue getting in the groove. pic.twitter.com/0fgYA8eACx – 9:00 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Pelicans have gone out of their way to take away Holiday’s left hand tonight. Now, he is using the threat of the backdown with his left to set up other moves. He has 13/4/4.

Bucks and Pelicans tied at 47 with 1:11 left in the first half. – 9:00 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Jrue Holiday just scored consecutive baskets on Herb Jones, NAW and Trey Murphy in isolation.

Might be time to send the double. – 8:59 PM

The same way the NBA has decided in the past to intervene when franchises became bad for business, it’s overdue in addressing the medical treatment of star players in New Orleans. AD, Jrue, Eric Gordon, etc., dealt with bad injury luck down there. It’s time to step in for Zion. – 8:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Who is less shy, Nickeil Alexander-Walker or DeMarcus Cousins? – 8:58 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday now has 11 points on 14 shots. – 8:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

When he’s been on the floor, DeMarcus Cousins has made 4 of his 7 shots. Problem is he has three fouls already for the #Bucks – 8:55 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Boogie can not move at all. – 8:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

NAW ties it up with a corner 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/S93vUvBuKm – 8:53 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

A Brandon Ingram 3 puts the Pelicans up 40-37 over the Bucks with 5:15 to go in the first half. – 8:52 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Give Pat Connaughton credit. He’s flopping like a fish against Jonas Valanciunas. That’s three times he’s tried to sell an offensive foul and has been successful once. – 8:51 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

W-L Prediction? https://t.co/wkbyA4BMuz pic.twitter.com/mAiCvWEvOE – 8:50 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Graham 3️⃣

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/HE5ZrqvDRk – 8:50 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Mamu pulled up for three!! pic.twitter.com/mB3tQFtgbv – 8:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMarcus Cousins returns for the #Bucks – 8:49 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Devonte’ Graham knocks down the first 3 of the game for New Orleans with 8:17 left in the 2nd.

They started the night 0-9 from deep. – 8:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jordan Nwora has 10 points to lead the #Bucks – who had a lead over the #Pelicans

Holiday and Allen (5 points ea.), Connaughton (2) have yet to get it going, too. – 8:46 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

17-4 run to end the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/gD9Ap7rEEq – 8:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 27-21. Nwora leading the way for the Bucks with 9pts/5reb.

Advanced Stats:

OffRtg: 108.0

DefRtg: 83.3

Net Rtg: +24.7

ORB%: 18.8%

DRB%: 80.0% – 8:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Pelicans made jus six of their 21 shots in the first quarter and missed all eight of their threes.

Jordan Nwora has all 3 three-pointers the #Bucks have made (3-for-11) – 8:40 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Bucks are playing very small tonight with so much of their roster out due to injuries/COVID.

Willie Green decided to downsize with them. Not sure that’s the right move with this team being so shaky on the wing. – 8:40 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Still lots of basketball left to play 💪 pic.twitter.com/wVOeoSSSye – 8:39 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Bucks 28, Pelicans 21

Ingram 6 pts (1-6 FG)

Valanciunas 6 pts

Jones 5 pts – 8:39 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks end the first quarter up 28-21 thanks to an 11-0 run. – 8:38 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Nickeil Alexander-Walker just picked up a technical foul for waving off the referee after being called for a personal foul on Nwora.

Pelicans have really mucked up the end of this first quarter. – 8:38 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Milwaukee’s two season leading scorers (Holiday, Allen) who ARE playing tonight have shot combined 3/12 in 1Q, but Bucks are getting offense from other sources (Nwora 9 pts) to take lead – 8:37 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Rodney Hood, who I think is technically the Bucks center in this lineup, just went coast-to-coast and the Pelicans want a timeout.

7-0 run from the Bucks. – 8:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Quick six-point swing for the #Bucks starting off with a technical fouls…suddenly they have a lead. – 8:34 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willy Hernangomez has finally tried gumbo. Pels picked him up some from Dooky Chase. pic.twitter.com/uoCJRpY3Pu – 8:32 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jordan Nwora heating up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lkS9OcosvV – 8:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Rough start from Jrue Holiday. He has missed all six of his shot attempts thus far, which is just as many shots as he missed in the entirety of Wednesday’s win over the Pacers.

Bucks down, 21-17, with 3:29 left in the first quarter. – 8:31 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willy Hernangomez finally got his gumbo pic.twitter.com/Hc8queCbOS – 8:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday (0-6) and Pat Connaughton (1-3) have not started out that well from the floor to start this one, but the #Bucks trail 21-17. – 8:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The hustle by NAW to get the rebound, Hart with the finish! 🙌

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/sdzi8sNRhd – 8:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue finds Pat for the quick bucket!! pic.twitter.com/VvCT3Ew5CL – 8:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Pat Connaughton just throwing his head into the mix and drawing an offensive foul on Jonas Valanciunas.

Of course. – 8:27 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Brandon Ingram shot 55/126 on twos (44%) in November, but is 58/108 in December, which is 54%. Gets on the board with mid-range jumper and three free throws, including off technical on Cousins from the Bucks bench – 8:26 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Pelicans up, 12-9, with 6:44 left in the first quarter.

Bucks are flying around defensively, but there is no avoiding just how small their lineups are tonight without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez. – 8:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jrue Holiday has started 0-for-3 from the floor for the #Bucks – 8:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Valančiūnas 👋 pic.twitter.com/65VifTYg4o – 8:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

And that’s two fouls on DeMarcus Cousins in three minutes, to go with his 7 points. – 8:18 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

All Boogie so far for the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/3oseljlfAL – 8:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

7 points on 3 of 5 shooting to open up for DeMarcus Cousins. His season high in points is 11. – 8:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Gotta love seeing Brandon Ingram running over to help Herb Jones off the floor after that last drive. – 8:14 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Herb with the first bucket of the game 💪 #WBD

📺: @BallySportsNOLA

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/0OYYh7hJVN – 8:13 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMarcus Cousins looking to get involved early here. Four shots up already for the #Bucks – 8:13 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

DeMarcus Cousins cleans up a Jrue Holiday miss and the Bucks are on the board in New Orleans. – 8:12 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

👋 JRUE pic.twitter.com/4rG5aaLzQG – 8:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Really loud ovation from the crowd for Jrue Holiday during Bucks intros – 8:08 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Pelicans.

(I’m not in New Orleans. Tweeting from my couch.) pic.twitter.com/PnbiHiLxIA – 8:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMarcus Cousins is getting his first start of the season for the #Bucks – 8:01 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/EPl17OQZ4L – 7:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Can you guess who has these kicks tonight? 👀

#WBD

#WBD | @spacerunnersnft – 7:49 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Boogie & Jordan getting their first start for the Bucks tonight in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/K6teBxGCQF – 7:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tonight’s starters‼️

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/bWCuB0JMDA – 7:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Pat has recorded 20 points in 5 games so far this season.

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/wNirH9hwNV – 7:13 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Gearing up for game time 💪 pic.twitter.com/V4xU5BNFqo – 7:12 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue is averaging 19 ppg and shooting 55.1% from the field in his last 12 games.

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/yfodUDjuZA – 6:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The Pelicans have arrived at SKC 😤

#UltraDrip

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/JXLk1Yv2qW – 6:49 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said pregame that Khris Middleton (left knee hyperextension, probable) will not be available tonight vs. the #Pelicans. – 6:45 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Khris Middleton is out tonight for Bucks, per Mike Budenholzer – 6:35 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Khris Middleton will NOT play tonight – 6:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Per Mike Budenholzer, Khris Middleton will not play tonight against the Pelicans.

Middleton missed Wednesday’s game with a left knee hyperextension as well. – 6:34 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Last time we played New Orleans it was WILD!!

🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/GHTpqM9rh6 – 6:34 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

#Saints | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Tomas Satoransky is averaging 15 minutes per game. He has not scored in double figures once this season. Maybe tonight is the night? – 6:03 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Feels like the first time I’ve seen Herb Jones in a new pair of shoes this year. pic.twitter.com/FKRsZN6nII – 5:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Battle in the Big Easy!!

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/esV8U3bTuH – 5:00 PM

Bobby Portis @BPortistime

Can’t hold a real one down for too long! Be back soon..God’s plan #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/RaIwzkqO01 – 4:17 PM

Students attempt to recreate @Devonte Graham’s 61-foot game-winner 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZAN82Okpd8 – 4:16 PM

