Bucks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $7,893,455 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $14,689,996 per win
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.
National TV: N/A
Home TV: KJZZ
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin
Home Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Bucks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest