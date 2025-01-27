Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Bucks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $7,893,455 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $14,689,996 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: KJZZ

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin

Home Radio: KSL 97.5 FM / S: KBMG 106.3 FM

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

