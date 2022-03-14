Bucks vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Milwaukee Bucks (42-26) play against the Utah Jazz (42-25) at Vivint Arena
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,858,663 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $3,552,997 per win
Game Time: 10:30 PM EDT on Monday March 14, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: AT&T Sportsnet – Roc
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!