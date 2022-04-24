Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $81,067,710 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $136,083,814 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 780 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!