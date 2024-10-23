Bucks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Milwaukee Bucks have not won any games while the Philadelphia 76ers have not won any games
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Bucks vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest