Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting against Cavaliers with bruised right shoulder
CLEVELAND (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a bruised right shoulder.
Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.2 points and 11.4 rebounds this season, was not on the official injury report until 5:30 p.m. — two hours before tipoff against the Cavs, who have won five straight.
The seven-time All-Star was also on the injury report Sunday before a game against Sacramento, but Antetokounmpo played and scored 27 points in Milwaukee's 143-142 overtime win.
The 29-year-old had played in 29 game consecutive games, his longest streak since playing 31 straight in the 2020-21 season.
While Antetokounmpo is out, the Bucks are expected to have back forward Jae Crowder, who has been out since Nov. 11 with a torn adductor muscle. Crowder will likely be on a minutes restriction as he eases his way back.
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA
Tom Withers, The Associated Press