Bucks signing Luca Vildoza through next season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Milwaukee BucksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Luca VildozaLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Free-agent guard Luca Vildoza is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN. Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — has fully recovered from foot surgery and will be activated for the Bucks in the playoffs, sources said.
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
PG Luca Vildoza signing with Bucks, according to ESPN, after Knicks cut him in training camp so they could retain Wayne Selden. – 8:24 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza is near a deal with the Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Luca Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-2023 season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:40 PM