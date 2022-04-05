Bucks signing Luca Vildoza through next season

Free-agent guard Luca Vildoza is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN. Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — has fully recovered from foot surgery and will be activated for the Bucks in the playoffs, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

