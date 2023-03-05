Bucks sign veteran Goran Dragic to add depth to backcourt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks have signed veteran guard Goran Dragic as they continue adding depth to prepare for the postseason.

Dragic, 36, had averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 assists, 1.4 rebounds and 15.4 minutes in 51 games with the Chicago Bulls before getting waived on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3 guard was an All-Star with the Miami Heat in 2018 and a third-team All-NBA selection with the Phoenix Suns in 2014.

“He’s a great point guard, can score and set the table,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Saturday night after his team’s 133-130 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “He’s competitive, smart, so we’re excited to add him to our group.”

Dragic has 60 games of playoff experience.

He has career averages of 13.3 points, 4.7 assists and 3 rebounds in 939 career regular-season games with 530 starts.

Dragic is the third player Milwaukee has added over the last month from the Miami Heat team that defeated the top-seeded Bucks in the 2020 Eastern Conference semifinals. Jae Crowder and Meyers Leonard also were part of that Heat squad. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

