Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak

1 min read

Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row.

The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Clippers are 15-14 in road games. Los Angeles is 12-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.6% and averaging 31.8 points for the Bucks. Pat Connaughton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 19.9 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (knee), Serge Ibaka: out (personal).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (rib), John Wall: out (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

