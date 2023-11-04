Bucks outlast Knicks 110-105 to open the NBA's In-Season Tournament

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points, hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:03 left, and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New York Knicks 110-105 in one of the NBA's seven In-Season Tournament openers Friday night.

The Bucks withstood a huge performance from Jalen Brunson, who had 45 points and gave the Knicks their first lead since early in the second quarter by hitting a 3 with 1:10 remaining.

Lillard answered with a 3-pointer to put Milwaukee back ahead 104-103. After Brunson missed a 10-footer with 49 seconds left, Khris Middleton found Lillard cutting to the basket for a driving layup to start a 3-point play that made it 107-103 with 38 seconds to go.

Brook Lopez then delivered his eighth block of the night and made one of two free throws with 17.8 seconds remaining. Brunson’s driving layup cut Milwaukee’s lead to 108-105 with 8.8 seconds left, but Lillard sealed the victory by hitting two free throws with 6.4 seconds to play. Lillard made all 12 of his free throws.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

NETS 109, BULLS 107

CHICAGO (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith scored 21 points, Mikal Bridges added 20 and Brooklyn beat Chicago.

Cam Thomas added 17 points and the Nets made just enough plays down the stretch and came away with the victory when Zach LaVine’s long jumper for the Bulls at the buzzer hit the rim.

Finney-Smith nailed five 3-pointers. Bridges and Thomas made three each from beyond the arc, and the Nets won their third in a row after opening 0-2.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 24 points for Chicago.

HEAT 121, WIZARDS 114

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and was an assist shy of a triple-double and Miami beat Washington to snap a four-game slide.

Herro finished with 11 rebounds and nine assists. Jimmy Butler added 20 points and Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson had 18 for the Heat, who shot 60%.

Kyle Kuzma had 22 points for Washington.

PACERS 121, CAVALIERS 116

Story continues

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 27 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and 13 assists and Indiana held off Cleveland.

Donavan Mitchell had 38 points, nine assists and five rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers overcame an 18-point deficit to lead by four in the fourth quarter.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

The Associated Press