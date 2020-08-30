Bucks open Eastern Conference semifinals against the Heat

Miami Heat (44-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (56-17, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Milwaukee and Miami meet to begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat to begin the Eastern Conference second round. Miami went 2-1 against Milwaukee during the regular season.

The Bucks are 37-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee has a 38-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Heat have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is second in the Eastern Conference with 25.9 assists per game led by Jimmy Butler averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.8% over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 116.2 points, 50.4 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 42.0% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 111.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: None listed.

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Gabe Vincent: out (shoulder), Chris Silva: day to day (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press