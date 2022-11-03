Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season

  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Detroit Pistons' Cory Joseph during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Detroit Pistons' Cory Joseph during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp passes around Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp passes around Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen tries to get past Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Bucks' Grayson Allen tries to get past Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart tries to dunks with Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart tries to dunks with Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez defending during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 116-91. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Jordan Nwora during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Jordan Nwora during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey and Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey and Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to get past Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey looks to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey looks to pass around Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Detroit Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey shoots between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey shoots between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
TOM KERTSCHER
·2 min read

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night.

Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams.

Jrue Holiday, who was uncertain to play because of a non-COVID-19 illness, added 26 points for the NBA’s only undefeated team. Jordan Nwora scored 12 off the bench.

Four Pistons scored in double-figures, led by Saddiq Bey’s 22 points. Isaiah Stewart finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 points and Cade Cunningham 10.

Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in six consecutive games. The two-time MVP tallied 15 of the Bucks’ 31 first-quarter points against Detroit.

The Bucks shot only 26.3% on 3-pointers, but outscored the Pistons 56-30 in the paint and outrebounded them 52-35.

The Bucks led for nearly the entire first half despite shooting 2 for 21 from long distance. They outscored the Pistons 34-14 in the paint and led 56-47 at halftime. Milwaukee increased its lead in the second half.

The Bucks have avoided defeat even though Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton haven’t seen the court. Middleton is recovering from offseason wrist surgery and Connaughton has a strained right calf.

TIP-INS

Pistons: Rookie C Jalen Duren missed a second straight game. He sprained his left ankle Sunday in a win over the Warriors.

Bucks: F-C Sandro Mamukelashvili missed the game and was being evaluated for a concussion. ... Two-way G AJ Green underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his fractured nose, an injury he sustained during practice with the Wisconsin Herd on Friday. He is expected to be sidelined for about three weeks.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Bucks: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

