Bucks hold off Kings, 133-127

4 min read
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Jrue Holiday added 26 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, making up for the absence of teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo sat out with right knee soreness one night after scoring 30 points in a defensive struggle against the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks (30-19) won their third straight game and second in as many nights, this time in a more free-flowing contest.

Middleton sank a clutch 3-pointer with 1:09 left after the Kings (18-30), who trailed by as many as 15 points, rallied within three points. After Harrison Barnes converted a layup for the Kings, Holiday split the defense and threw down a left-handed dunk to give the Bucks a 126-120 lead with 47.6 seconds remaining.

The Bucks closed out the game by sinking 7 of 8 free throws, including 4 of 4 by Middleton.

Donte DiVincenzo added 20 points while George Hill had 17 and Pat Connaughton 15 for Milwaukee. The Bucks made 21 of 42 3-point attempts one night after shooting 19.4% from behind the arc.

Barnes paced Sacramento with 29 points as the Kings shot 52.6% from the field (51 of 97). Tyrese Haliburton had 24 (including 5 of 8 on threes) and Terence Davis II added 22.

Middleton scored 17 points in leading the Bucks to a 62-54 halftime lead. Milwaukee sank 10 of 20 attempts from 3-point range and shot 48.9% overall (23 of 47) in the half.

Sacramento led by 12 points late in the first quarter but Milwaukee outscored the Kings, 35-19, in the second quarter.

WORKING HIS WAY

DiVincenzo is starting to show signs of his old self after a long layoff following left ankle surgery. He entered Saturday shooting just 21% from the field (12 of 57) and 25% from 3-point range (10 of 40) in nine games.

But his rebounding and hustle plays have impressed Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.

“He’s very early in his return to play and we see somebody who is making winning plays,” Budenholzer said. “He’s so athletic, so competitive. He flies around. And the sklll stuff, the shooting and other things like that will take a little bit of time. We’re just so excited he’s back and he’s healthy.”

The former Villanova star found his shooting stroke against the Kings, making 6 of 10 shots from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range while playing 24 minutes.

DiVincenzo underwent ankle surgery after being injured in the first round of the playoffs against Miami last season.

TIP-INS

Kings: Haliburton was honored at a ceremony in his hometown of Oshkosh on Friday. The Kings guard had his No. 14 jersey retired at Oshkosh North High School and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. Sacramento interim coach Alvin Gentry attended the ceremony. … Team leading scorer D’Aaron Fox (21-point average) was out with a left ankle injury. … Davis scored 35 points in the Kings’ 133-131 loss to Detroit on Wednesday. “He’s getting consistent minutes now and it’s showing in his play,” Gentry said.

Bucks: Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) and Grayson Allen (left hip soreness) sat out with injuries. … Allen was ejected from the Bucks’ 94-90 win over Chicago on Friday after committing a Flagrant 2 foul on the Bulls’ Alex Caruso, who broke his right wrist on the play. Caruso is expected to be out six to eight weeks. “Competition is tough and there are things that happen in the games that are unfortunate,” Budenholzer said. “I know Caruso is going to miss some time and I feel for him. I don’t want that for any of our opponents, for anybody. But there was nothing done that was intentional. Grayson has been nothing but great for us.”

UP NEXT

Kings: Play at Boston on Tuesday. Sacramento swept the two-game series against the Celtics last season.

Bucks: Play at Cleveland on Wednesday. Milwaukee has split two games with the Cavaliers this season (both at home). The teams also play in Cleveland in the final game of the regular season on April 10.

Charles F. Gardner, The Associated Press

