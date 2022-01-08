Bucks guaranteeing Wesley Matthews’ contract for rest of campaign

Eric Nehm: The Milwaukee Bucks are guaranteeing guard Wesley Matthews‘ contract for the remainder of the season, per a league source.

Wesley Matthews now has four fouls also for the #Bucks.

Milwaukee’s 14-point lead has now been wiped away. Game is tied at 85. – 9:32 PM

That’s a great defensive possession by Wesley Matthews. Great closeout, great recovery and deflection, and then one more great recovery and steal.

Straight up determination. – 9:23 PM

Bobby Portis picks up his fourth foul a minute into the third quarter. Wesley Matthews has three fouls. #Bucks up 77-71. – 9:20 PM

Sandro Mamukelashvili was the #Bucks sixth man tonight, subbing in for Wesley Matthews (two fouls). – 8:24 PM

Bucks starters tonight against the Raptors:

Jrue Holiday

Jordan Nwora

Wesley Matthews

Khris Middleton

Bobby Portis Jr. – 7:42 PM

Wesley Matthews is getting a start tonight or the #Bucks, joining Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis.

Wesley Matthews thought he might sign to play basketball this month. Or next.

He was willing to wait.

And, to wait on the #Bucks.

The reunion may have come earlier than he expected, but it’s paying off so far. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:24 PM

For Wesley Matthews and the Milwaukee #Bucks the reunion was worth the wait jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via ⁦@journalsentinel⁩ #mubb – 9:10 PM

The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent swingman Wesley Matthews. In a related transaction the Bucks have requested waivers on rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis. -via NBA.com / December 3, 2021

“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.” -via NBA.com / December 3, 2021

Shams Charania: Free agent Wesley Matthews plans to sign a deal with the Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 12-year veteran, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to return to Milwaukee. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 3, 2021