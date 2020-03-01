Giannis Antetokounmpo's latest monster performance: 40-20-5 game in 35 minutes

Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the Milwaukee Bucks to a 93-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday in a monster way.

Giannis’ first career 40-20-5 performance

The reigning MVP put up 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, a performance made more notable by the time he was on the court. He did it all in 35 minutes, the fewest minutes played in a 40-20-5 game in NBA history, per ESPN Stats and Information.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo 41 points, 20 rebounds, 6 assists in just 35 minutes.



The fewest minutes played in a 40-20-5 game in NBA history.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/ytP7QBur4a — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2020

Antetokounmpo went 17-of-28 from the floor, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range, and made 6-of-7 free throws. He added a steal and is the youngest since Charles Barkley had a 40-20-5 game in 1987, per ESPN.

He became the first Bucks player to hit 40-20-5 since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in March 1974. He’s also in other elite company. According to NBA.com senior writer Steve Aschburner, 41 NBA players have completed 40-20 games a total of 399 times.

Bob Pettit held the previous low at 36 minutes in 1959 and Elgin Baylor did the same the following year, per ESPN. Pettit reached the mark 21 times and Baylor did it 34 times.

One player, Wilt Chamberlain, did it far more than anyone else.

Re: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 41-20-6 game today...



Forty-one NBA players have gone for 40/20 in a game a total of 399 times.



Forty of 'em did it a combined 170 times, including Baylor (34), Pettit (21) and Kareem (12).



One -- Wilt Chamberlain -- did it 229 times. pic.twitter.com/wzU5wGxjzs — Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) March 1, 2020

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points and 13.8 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game this season. In two games, he scored at least 40 and had a season-high 50 points against Utah in November. He has one 20-rebound game and four 19-rebound performances.

Story continues

He absolutely dominated against the Hornets and made everything look easy. The Bucks’ final seven points that put the game away all came off the hands of the superstar.

A living, breathing cheat code pic.twitter.com/jV0vp2HRU6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 1, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis set a similar record last fall. He had 40 points and 20 rebounds in 30 minutes on the court. He added two assists and two blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show for the ages again Sunday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bucks’ run of 100-point game ends

The six-game winning streak since the All-Star break is still intact, but the run of scoring at least 100 points came to an end Sunday.

The team had scored at least in triple-digits dating back to Feb. 23, 2019. It was a stretch of 83 games, ranking third in NBA history.

It was also the first season-sweep of the Hornets since 2005-06.

They clinched a playoff berth last weekend, marking the earliest date in at least 15 years that a team clinched the spot.

More from Yahoo Sports: