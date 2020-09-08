Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of Game 5 against Heat

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of his team's crucial Eastern Conference semi-final Game 5 clash with the Miami Heat due to an ankle injury.

Antetokounmpo re-injured his right ankle during Sunday's 118-115 overtime victory against the Heat as the top-seeded Bucks stayed alive in the NBA playoffs.

However, Antetokounmpo has not recovered in time and will sit out Tuesday's showdown at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, where the Bucks trail 3-1, after being filmed arriving in a moonboot.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo left Game 4 in the second quarter, having played less than 12 minutes against the in-form Heat.

Antetokounmpo posted 19 points on eight-of-10 shooting to go with four rebounds and one steal before exiting.

No team in NBA history have recovered from a 3-0 playoff series deficit to advance.