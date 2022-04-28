Bucks finish off shorthanded Bulls in Game 5, advance to face Celtics in second round

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks took care of business on Wednesday.

The defending NBA champions made sure not to prolong their first-round series and finished off the short-handed Chicago Bulls with a 116-100 victory in Game 5 at Fiserv Forum.

The best-of-7 matchup began inauspiciously for Milwaukee with a lackluster performance in Game 1 and then a 114-110 defeat in Game 2. Despite a knee injury to star Khris Middleton that will keep him out at least two weeks, the Bucks looked much crisper in winning three straight, including two in Chicago, to eliminate the Bulls.

Third-seeded Milwaukee will face the second-seeded Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, have home-court advantage and will host the first two games of the series.

Mike Budenholzer breaks down Bucks' series win over Bulls pic.twitter.com/LOTTOY7a28 — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 28, 2022

Chicago wasn’t expected to give Milwaukee much of a challenge given the 3-1 series deficit and the absences of key guards Zach LaVine (health and safety protocol) and Alex Caruso (concussion protocol).

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, with 32 coming in the first three quarters as the Bucks pulled away. Bobby Portis added 14 points and 17 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double in the series. The seventh-year pro had not recorded a double-double in his previous 26 playoff games.

Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen combined for 33 points off the bench, including 9-for-15 shooting from beyond the arc.

NETS DRAMA: Brooklyn dysfunction won't end with first-round sweep

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox

The Bulls just didn't have enough firepower, hoisting up a franchise-record 52 three-point attempts but making just 15 of them.

Story continues

There wasn’t much urgent energy in Fiserv Forum with the crowd late in filing into the seats. The Bucks shook off a slow start, but took control with a 12-0 run for a 20-7 lead.

Antetokounmpo scored 15 points in the first quarter. There was some concern among the home fans when he stayed on the court holding his left wrist after a hard fall with 30 seconds remaining.

Antetokounmpo stayed in the game, however, hitting the two free throws after his fall and then adding a three-point play in the waning seconds of the first quarter. He got the wrist taped on the bench by scoring the Bucks’ first two baskets of the second.

Giannis Antetokounmpo slams home two of his game-high 33 points.

Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic had a layup 22 seconds into the second quarter, but then the Bulls didn’t score for more than four minutes. The Bucks scored 15 unanswered points and took a 49-20 advantage on a 3-pointer by Wesley Matthews.

Chicago looked like it was going to fold but summoned enough energy to get within 57-42 before Allen knocked in a 3-pointer before halftime.

Antetokounmpo made his first seven shots and scored 23 points in the first half on 8-for-9 shooting.

The Bulls had renewed energy coming out of the locker room, with Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu hitting 3-pointers to whittle the deficit to 66-55.

Portis responded for the Bucks by nailing back-to-back triples from the right corner. Matthews added a 3 a few minutes later and Milwaukee's lead ballooned to 79-57.

Connaughton added consecutive 3s to make it 85-61, and Chicago coach Billy Donovan called timeout at the 3:47 mark of the third quarter with his team's season on the rocks.

Connaughton's layup gave the Bucks a 93-68 advantage early in the fourth quarter. The Bulls could not get any closer than 15 points with reserves seeing a lot of playing time in the fourth.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks beat Bulls to advance to second round of NBA playoffs