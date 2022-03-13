Bucks fear DeAndre Bembry suffered season-ending injury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Milwaukee BucksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks G/F DeAndre Bembry is feared to have suffered a season-ending right knee injury, sources tell ESPN. He’s getting an MRI today after leaving loss to Golden State on Saturday night needing help off the floor.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks G/F DeAndre Bembry is feared to have suffered a season-ending right knee injury, sources tell ESPN. He’s getting an MRI today after leaving loss to Golden State on Saturday night needing help off the floor. – 2:27 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
DeAndre Bembry scraps hard on every play. An easy guy to support. Fingers crossed that’s not as bad as it looks. – 10:23 PM
More on this storyline
Jim Owczarski: DeAndre’ Bembry has a sore thumb and won’t play tonight for the #Bucks vs. #76ers Mike Budenholzer may call up @BenSteeleMJS for some backcourt depth. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / February 17, 2022
Brian Lewis: as expected DeAndre Bembry (back spasms) is available but Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) is out. #nets #Spurs -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / January 21, 2022
Adam Zagoria: Bembry (back spasms) is out tonight for the Nets -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / January 19, 2022