Bucks face the Wizards on 5-game win streak

Washington Wizards (2-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Washington as winners of five games in a row.

The Bucks have gone 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee leads the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 9.8.

The Wizards are 2-10 against conference opponents. Washington averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-5 when winning the turnover battle.

The Bucks are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, the same percentage the Wizards allow to opponents. The Wizards average 107.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 112.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks.

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wizards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 104.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Tyler Smith: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Saddiq Bey: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ribs), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (knee).

