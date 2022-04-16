Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

  • Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    1/10

    Celtics Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    2/10

    Celtics Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Boston Celtics' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    3/10

    Celtics Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Boston Celtics' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    4/10

    Celtics Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown grabs the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    5/10

    Celtics Bucks Basketball

    Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown grabs the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    6/10

    Celtics Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, right, tries to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Bulls won 124-120. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    7/10

    Bulls Timberwolves Basketball

    Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, right, tries to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Bulls won 124-120. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    8/10

    Bulls Timberwolves Basketball

    Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin guards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. The Hornets won 133-117. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    9/10

    Hornets Bulls Basketball

    Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin guards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. The Hornets won 133-117. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    10/10

    Hornets Bulls Basketball

    Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Boston Celtics' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown grabs the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives past Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams, right, tries to drive past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Bulls won 124-120. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) tries to get past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin guards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. The Hornets won 133-117. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, looks to pass against Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE MEGARGEE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bulls
    Chicago Bulls
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense.

Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.

“They’re a great team,” Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We played them and obviously in the regular season were able to win some games against them. But they’re going to come out, they’re going to play hard and going to make it as tough for us as possible.”

Each of the two times they’ve met within the last month, the Bucks have beaten the Bulls by at least 21 points.

Bulls forward Tristan Thompson, who won a title and made four straight NBA Finals appearances with Cleveland from 2015-18, believes regular-season dominance in a particular series doesn’t necessarily translate to the postseason.

“You have a week to prepare for one team,” Thompson said. “It’s different in the regular season, where you have (to play) like three different teams in one week. It’s just the same guy you’re going to see for a week, get to know him very well. You’ll probably hate him by Game 3, but you get to know him very well, know his tendencies.”

Chicago had the best record in the East for a substantial portion of the season but dropped 15 of its final 22 games. The Bulls have struggled without Lonzo Ball, who hasn’t played since Jan. 14 and is unavailable for the postseason due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The Bulls are just 2-21 against the top four seeds in each conference. The Bucks remain wary.

“Playoffs are tricky, man,” Bucks forward Bobby Portis said. “You can’t disrespect anybody, disrespect your opponents just because of what happened in the past. You still have to go out and play basketball and have the proper respect for everyone who’s out there and let the dominoes fall how they fall.”

LaVINE’S MOMENT

Chicago’s Zach LaVine finally gets to perform on the postseason stage. Considering he is in his eighth year, it sure hasn’t been an easy path.

The Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-Star went through major rebuilding efforts in Minnesota and Chicago, never winning more than 31 games in his first seven seasons. He’s on his sixth coach, with Billy Donovan finishing his second year in Chicago.

“I think Zach has always prioritized winning, has always wanted to win,” Donovan said. “It’s always been important to him. So for me personally, I’m happy for him because you see the work he puts in.”

LaVine has averaged 24.4 points despite dealing with nagging soreness in his left knee the past few months.

SEEKING FASTER START

The Bucks have lost Game 1 in five of the six playoff series they’ve played over the last two seasons. The exception was a first-round sweep of the Miami Heat in the opening round last year.

Milwaukee rallied from 2-0 deficits to win the Eastern Conference semifinals over Brooklyn and the NBA Finals over Phoenix.

DeROZAN'S FREE THROWS

Chicago's DeMar DeRozan ranked fourth in the NBA with 7.8 free-throw attempts per game, and the Bulls will need the All-Star forward to get to the line often in this series.

His free throw totals against the Bucks have fluctuated wildly.

In the first meeting between these teams, DeRozan went 17 of 18 from the line and had the most free throws made and attempted of any Bucks opponent all season. He went a combined 13 of 13 from the line in the other three Bucks-Bulls games. He didn't attempt a single free throw in a 126-98 loss at Milwaukee on March 22.

“He's incredibly good at getting to the free throw line,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think we've spent probably more time and effort throughout the season and continue this week to try and just understand all the details, all the small things that it takes to defend him without fouling, the mental discipline, the mental toughness."

ALLEN VS. BULLS

Bucks guard Grayson Allen figures to get a hostile reception from the crowd when the Bucks visit Chicago.

In the first meeting between these teams this season, Allen committed a flagrant foul on Alex Caruso that caused the Bulls guard to break his right wrist. Allen was ejected and received a one-game suspension. Caruso missed nearly two months.

BULLS ASSISTANTS OUT

The Bulls will be short-handed on the bench at least for the first game, after assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19.

Donovan said the two were experiencing mild symptoms. He wasn’t sure how long they would be out.

___

AP Sports Writer Andrew Seligman contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Ruination is the first League of Legends novel

    When can you read the first ever novel of League of Legends and what will it be about?