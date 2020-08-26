Bucks boycott Game 5: NBA players react to Milwaukee's protest of Jacob Blake shooting

The Bucks on Wednesday issued a resounding statement in choosing to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Magic.

The decision comes in the wake of police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back on Sunday; the Milwaukee organization is just 40 miles from Kenosha, Wis., where the shooting occurred.

Several NBA players and coaches — such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and Doc Rivers — have issued strong statements against police brutality of Black men. But the Bucks are the first team to protest by refusing to play.

"F— THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," James tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee's decision is unprecedented, but was nonetheless met with widespread support from players across the league. Below are reactions from other players as it became clear the Bucks would not play their potential series-clinching game against the Magic:

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020

.@Bucks power. Black power.



Nothing but respect for Milwaukee’s players and coaches. #BlackLivesMatter



— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) August 26, 2020

Respect to the bucks !! I love it — Rayjon Tucker (@th3flighttuck) August 26, 2020

We have the strongest, most unified league in the world!!! #change — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 26, 2020

When I say black lives matter, I’m not referring to an organization, taking a political stance or following a trend. I’m telling whoever is capable of seeing or hearing the statement, that black lives matter. Simple. — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) August 26, 2020