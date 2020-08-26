Bucks boycott Game 5: NBA players react to Milwaukee's protest of Jacob Blake shooting

The Bucks on Wednesday issued a resounding statement in choosing to boycott Game 5 of their series against the Magic.

The decision comes in the wake of police shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back on Sunday; the Milwaukee organization is just 40 miles from Kenosha, Wis., where the shooting occurred.

MORE: Doc Rivers delivers impassioned plea for justice: 'This country doesn't love us'

Several NBA players and coaches — such as LeBron James, Chris Paul and Doc Rivers — have issued strong statements against police brutality of Black men. But the Bucks are the first team to protest by refusing to play.

"F— THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," James tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Milwaukee's decision is unprecedented, but was nonetheless met with widespread support from players across the league. Below are reactions from other players as it became clear the Bucks would not play their potential series-clinching game against the Magic: