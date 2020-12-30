Bucks beat Heat so bad on record 3-point night, TNT stopped showing the game

The last time these teams met, the Miami Heat stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs en route to the NBA Finals.

The Bucks clearly had Tuesday circled on their calendar.

Milwaukee opened Tuesday’s rematch on a 12-0 run on the way to a 46-26 lead at the end of the first quarter. By the time it was over, Milwaukee scored a 144-97 win and set a new NBA record with 29 3-pointers.

The blowout was so bad that TNT — which broadcast the game nationally — threw in the towel when the Bucks extended their lead to 93-62 in the third quarter

“There’s a lot of games going on in the NBA, 10 of them as a matter of fact,” play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson said as the broadcast returned from commercial break. “This doesn’t appear to be one of them.”

He then threw it to studio host Ernie Johnson.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks clearly had this game circled on their calendards. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Just give us a call when it gets down to about 15 or 20,” Johnson replied before he Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal offered their witty commentary while looking in on other games around the league.

They started with the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Toronto Raptors and made the rounds from there, looking in on multiple games from the crowded NBA slate.

They also watched video of Stephen Curry shooting 3-pointers in a gym.

Bucks-Heat never got back to 15 or 20. TNT kept making the broadcast round. Though it did check in midway through the fourth quarter after the Bucks set a new record for 3-pointers in an NBA game.

Backup guard Sam Merrill hit the Bucks’ 28th 3-pointer of the night with 6:07 remaining to break the record. He was the 12th Buck to connect from long distance in the record effort.

In fact, reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only player on the entire Bucks roster who didn’t connect from distance.