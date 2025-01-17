Bucknell visits Navy after Barnett-Gay's 23-point game

Bucknell Bison (8-8, 3-2 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (12-4, 4-1 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts Bucknell after Zanai Barnett-Gay scored 23 points in Navy's 62-54 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Midshipmen are 6-3 in home games. Navy is the Patriot leader with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Maren Louridas averaging 2.1.

The Bison are 3-2 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Navy scores 68.9 points, 10.8 more per game than the 58.1 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The Midshipmen and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett-Gay is averaging 19.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen.

Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 56.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

